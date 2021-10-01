YODER: The Old Hoot Owl

People ask me if I miss the farm. If you’ve read this column in the last 10 months, you probably know that my husband, Mel, passed away last November. Two months later I moved off the farm. The same farm he lived on from age 13 to the moment he went home to be with the Lord.

It was easy for me to move. The minute Mel was gone, the farm went from being a home to being just a house. Mel left his farm to his children, which is what we both wanted.

What an unusual privilege to still have your childhood home. To discover a book or a drawing from your childhood. Long forgotten, it’s waited patiently for decades to be found. With it comes floods of memories from a time long past, including people who no longer walk this earth.

I once drove to my hometown hoping to visit my childhood church. I planned to go to my former Sunday School room. To stand in the sanctuary and feel the presence of the Lord again, as I did so many years ago. To remember my kind pastor who always made me feel that I mattered in the kingdom of God. To remember Vacation Bible School, especially the summer a missionary taught us to sing “Jesus Loves Me” in Korean.

But when I arrived, my church was gone. Where it once stood is now an apartment building. A new church was built long ago in a different part of town. It’s beautiful, but it’s not the same. I still have the memories, of course. But I longed to see if my church smelled the same. If the light came through the stained-glass windows and arrayed the sanctuary in the same manner. If I still felt so small. If the church felt as special to me as it did so long ago.

I miss the church of my childhood, but I’m thankful for my memories. As memories of the farm return, I realize that I miss it, too. I miss seeing the deer standing at attention in that in-between space on the edge of the yard and the beginning of the farmland. That odd space between two worlds.

I miss the crisp fall mornings as the leaves change color and I sense winter hiding around the corner, eagerly awaiting a surprise attack.

It’s harvest time. I miss seeing the fields change, the ones I’ve come to know so well. Not just as physical terrain, but also the stories that round out the land, including the hopes and dreams of those who once lived there. The families they grew. Echoes of lives that have changed. Some have passed on. Some have simply moved to other places, taking their stories with them. Leaving memory breadcrumbs behind for those who remember to nourish others.

Mel shared stories from his own life and from the lives of those who lived in his community. He shared the stories of others who lived only in his memories. Lively stories, they took on a life of their own. I’m privileged to hold these stories in my heart. They join other stories from my own life and the lives of many others. Some are stories from people I’ve known forever. Some are from others I’ve met for a moment but never forgotten.

Many are the precious stories of how the Lord has worked in my life to bring about the stories and the special people in them. And many are about the faithfulness of God.

“I remember the days of old; I meditate on all that you have done; I ponder the work of your hands” (Psalm 143:5).

As I think about the farm, I miss the old hoot owl. I never saw him but knew him through his hooting. He became part of the backdrop of my life. Even though I no longer hear him, his voice is a part of me. Just as the stories are. Just as the land is. Just as the people are. The ones I met and the ones I only know from their stories.

As memories of the farm return, I realize that I miss it. The place where I experienced the change of the seasons. The place where I found love again. The place where the Lord was present right in the middle of my marriage.

The place where a couple of crazy farm cats became my friends and where two opossums became nodding acquaintances. The place where I discovered that stories never end, they simply change addresses.

I’m living in that in-between space on the edge what has been and what will be. That odd space between two worlds. Between the stories of the past and the stories yet to be written. That indiscernible space between the life I’ve lived and the life the Lord is calling me to live. Only He knows what the future holds. Only He knows the seasons I’ll still experience on this earth. I plan on simply living out the new stories the Lord’s writing for me. I may be the main character or only a secondary one. All that matters is that He’s the author.

“But I trust in you, LORD; I say, ‘You are my God.’ My times are in your hands” (Psalm 31:14-15a).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

