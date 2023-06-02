YODER: Psalm 23 for Graduates

“Your ears will hear a word behind you, ‘This is the way, walk in it,’ whenever you turn to the right or to the left” (Isaiah 30:21).

I had a dream. It was a beautiful day. You know the kind. The temperature’s in the 70s. The sun’s out, but it’s not hot. It’s not cold, either. It’s simply pleasant.

A hint of a breeze causes the grass to sway and the flowers to move ever so slightly to a melody only they can hear. Watching them, I find myself moving back and forth to their rhythm, becoming an unlikely but welcome part of their dance.

The mosquitoes are not out yet. The birds are chirping their own melodies. Somehow, singing together they sound like a lyrical symphony as if someone designed each one to sound this delightful only when they’re together.

I’m standing on a small, circular patch of dirt. From a bird’s eye view, it looks like the hub of a wheel. Paths surround me like wheel spokes. I must choose a path. I can see each path, but not where any lead. How do I choose? I choose one simply because I need to move. I can’t stand on this spot forever.

The path is an easy one. It’s flat and straight. Others are traveling this same way. Many join us, making the path more crowded. Some people are pushing fellow travelers out of the way. For some reason, they want to be first in this journey, as if that’s the most important thing in this world. They don’t care who they shove out of the way to get there.

We come to a fork in the road. The crowd veers to the right without pausing, but I stop and look to the left. I feel a pull to go that way. I don’t know why and I don’t know what to do. When I was a child, my parents took my hand and led me down the right path, but now I have to choose for myself. I know it’s important to choose the right path, but how do I do that?

As others are pushing past me, I suddenly know what to do. I pray. It’s a simple prayer. “Lord, which way should I go? Where do you want me?” It’s the first time I’ve asked. Without fanfare, the path to the left seems to light up. Red hearts fill the road and line the way. This is the Lord’s direction for me right now in my life. I walk it.

Not too many others are on this path, but the ones I meet are encouraging. Most have been here for a long time. There are beautiful hills that we must climb. Even though some of us are traveling together now, we each climb the hills alone on our own paths. The paths twist and turn and take us in different directions. Sometimes we meet up again. Sometimes we don’t.

At times, there are deep valleys with many confusing paths. Again, I stop and pray. The Lord faithfully helps me through the valleys, holding my hand all the way. Some valleys last a short while. Others last for years. Just like the hills, each valley is unique to each traveler.

There are valleys fraught with health problems. Others have money troubles, problems of the heart, problems of the mind, or other problems. Still others are the death of a loved one. Some people bounce in and out of their valleys. Others spend a long time there, even a lifetime. Some travelers are called to stay and be faithful in the valley. Others choose to stay rather than to venture out again into the scary unknown.

At times there is dense fog. That’s when I stop and pray for the Lord’s light to lead my way. I can’t see where I’m going, but He knows each step I take. It’s still hard to walk through the fog. I’m afraid. Each step is literally a step of faith, but I just keep my eyes on His light. He won’t let me stumble or fall. But if I do stumble, if I do fall, He’ll help me up.

At times, there are other paths. They look easy, but I’m warned by fellow travelers, “Don’t go that way. It looks good, but it leads to destruction because it leads us away from the Lord.” I know what they’re saying. I’ve been on a few of those roads. I never want to go back.

Sometimes I travel back there in my mind. I don’t pack any bags; I just peek around the corners. But the Lord sits this traveler down and gently says, “Stop looking in the past. It’s over. You’re forgiven. Look ahead. You have no idea what I have in store for you. Don’t miss it.”

So, I keep going. Off in the distance I see another road. The light emanating from this path is amazing. It’s bright. It’s warm. It’s loving. All wrapped up together like the most precious gift you’ve never seen or knew you wanted, but you want it more than anything else.

“What’s that, Lord?” I ask. “That’s the path home to me. Someday you’ll take that path, but not today. I still have work for you to do.”

That’s not a dream. That’s the truth. Do you know the path that eventually leads home? Ask the Lord. He’ll show you.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.