YODER: The Point of No Return

It’s been a week of learning to let go more than I have in the past. And also discovering a little more about who I am. The real me that’s underneath the blankets of niceness and calmness and peace. In general, I am a person of peace and joy. People often tell me that I have a calming presence. I know that these traits come from the Lord. They’re part of my personality, but they’ve also been forged through some of life’s difficult trials. There have been more than a few, just as in most peoples’ lives.

A beloved chaplain supervisor once said to me, “I don’t know why you’ve had so much tragedy in your life.” I looked at him in surprise and say, “I have?”

Most of us have experienced tragedy at some point or another in our lives. If you haven’t, consider yourself very blessed. But also know that at some point you probably will. It’s during these trying times especially that we need to call out to the Lord for His help. It’s beneficial if we already have a relationship with Him. Sometimes He’s there before we even call Him. He always knows what we need before we do.

Last week I had surgery on my foot. As the time came closer to my surgery, I thought to myself that maybe I didn’t really need it right now. But almost immediately after thinking that the pain suddenly became so much worse. I realized that I did truly need surgery and I needed it now, not later.

What was making me hesitate? I don’t like the idea of going into the operating room. As they’re wheeling me down the hallway on the gurney, there’s that feeling of reaching the point of no return. No turning back. No more choices. Letting go of all control. In all honesty, we have very little control in this life, we just fool ourselves into thinking we do. When that veil of pretense is removed, it’s hard to face the unadorned truth.

It makes me want to hop off the gurney and run in the opposite direction yelling, “Let me go! Let me go!” All the while my arms are waving wildly in the air and my hair is sticking out all over.

I didn’t actually do that, but it did cross my mind. That image made me smile.

Then something I read many years ago came back to me from Dante’s “Inferno.” (Yes, I actually read that a lifetime ago with many, many other books.) There’s a sign going into a deep level of hell that reads, “Abandon all hope ye who enter here.”

People who are standing there about to enter hell have no more hope. It’s like someone walking into a room without air. Nothing they can do under their own power will help them. They cannot produce air out of thin air. Out of no air. They cannot live without air. There is only one thing they can do. Die.

Sounds pretty dismal, but those who enter hell have even less hope. They’ve already died. Now they have an eternity of misery. There is no hope for them and no relief from having no hope. No more chances. Nyet. Finito.

“Abandon all hope ye who enter here.”

In an odd way, that memory cheered me up. I am not without hope. I believe in the God of all hope. I was at the point of no return when it comes to the surgery, but I’m not at the point of no return when it comes to life. How is that possible? No matter what happens to me in this life, I know where I’ll spend the next. That makes all the difference.

Someday, each one of us will face the point of no return. Our time on this earth will be up. Even though our earth time is up, there is eternity. We do not die and that’s it, as some believe. We die and then eternity begins. It’s the only time in life that we can say the end is truly the beginning.

The day I decided to follow Jesus and not the world, or my own stubborn ways, that’s the day that eternity changed for me. I still have to remind myself at times, like when facing surgery, that I can truly let go of the control I only think I have and gladly give up the control to the One true God. My Creator and King. The author of my faith. The author of my life. The author of eternity.

After all, “He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end” (Ecclesiastes 3:11). No one can fathom, but someday I’m going to find out. I hope that you will, too. Don’t wait until you reach the point of no return. Turn to Jesus today. Let go of the world, of your own sense of control, and let Jesus reign as your Lord and your King for all eternity.

P. S. I’m not walking well, but I’m still walking with the Lord. One day whether I run, walk, or crawl into heaven I’m thankful knowing that’s where I’m spending eternity.

