YODER: The Psalm Tree grows toward heaven

She was an ordinary girl with skinned knees, stubborn hair, and dreams so big one lifetime couldn’t hold them.

She dreamed of going to far-off countries where giraffes and lions were as common as Midwestern squirrels. She’d ride zebras across the plains, feed giraffes by hand, scratch lions’ backs, and gossip with female elephants.

She’d make friends with the people, too, who’d be just as exotic as their land. She’d learn their ways and blend them nicely with her own.

She’d grow a big garden with beautiful flowers and prolific vegetables, sharing them with everyone she met. She’d write about her adventures so that others could share in her experiences.

She’d love these people in strange places and they’d come to love her, too.

Her dreams didn’t unfold as she expected. She didn’t travel much, but when she did she treasured every moment. She didn’t ride zebras, feed giraffes, scratch lions’ backs, or gossip with elephants, but she saw some in a zoo. For a brief moment, she was standing on the open plains of Africa watching them run as free as they were created to be.

She envisioned the upside down giant trees that grow tall and live long lives because no one tells them to stop. And the quiver trees, that are more like her in so many ways.

She didn’t write about her dreams and lessons learned until much later. But the seeds were planted in a garden that the normal person couldn’t see, including her. At least not for a very long time.

Instead, she went to school, got married and raised a family. Somewhere in the midst of all that, she met the Lord. She already knew Him, but it was only a nodding acquaintance. When she sat down with Him and really listened to His Word, He spoke to her heart. That’s when the big adventure really began.

She walked through the jungles of life. High places that gave her incredible hope. Scary places with slippery roads and deep-water creeks. Through thorny paths sometimes leading to daisy-filled prairies. Down smooth roads where she held His hand and rough roads where she felt lost in thick fog.

Through it all, He was always with her. Those times when she thought He’d left, He was right beside her, quietly, lovingly protecting her. Telling her to reach deep inside her heart where the seeds of faith, belief, and salvation were growing. Deep in her heart where His Father placed the seeds of eternity and planted the need for a relationship with Him.

Slowly, patiently, the Lord kept those seeds safe, watering them with His word. Fertilizing them with His love. Shining His light on them as they grew. Nothing stopped His seeds, especially when she prayed.

Then something that’s the stuff of adventure books happened. This ordinary girl with the stubborn hair and love of wild animals had a garden. It was there all along, but didn’t grow until she took the Lord’s hand.

Seeds sprouted, pushing through dry, barren ground, kicking up dust while seeking the Light. They didn’t look like much at first. When weeds threatened to choke the new plants, she cried out to the Lord for His help. He stepped in and demolished those weeds.

She sighed with relief and thanksgiving. Soon, more of life’s weeds tried to strangle and entangle her. Again, she cried to her Lord. Again, He stepped in and helped her.

And her garden grew. The harder the weeds tried; the more the drought came; the more dangerous predators encircled her; the greater the Lord worked in her garden. In her life.

She grew older, praising His Name, even when life took odd and sometimes painful turns. Praising Him when He stepped in and saved her life, again. Praising Him even though another loved one accompanied Him home.

As she continued praising Him and singing songs of love, something unexpected happened. A tree grew in her garden. A big, strong, beautiful tree. Its leaves are composed of musical notes from the songs she sings to her Lord. Sad ones. Happy ones. Ones with praise and thanksgiving. Ones with fear and doubt.

They are all the notes of her life, becoming leaves on this very special tree. The Psalm Tree.

It’s still growing toward heaven. Some leaves die and fall to the ground. She misses them at first, then realizes they were never meant for her. Leaves of doubt, stubbornness, pride. New leaves grow as she sings new notes of praise.

Just like the Psalmists of old, some songs begin with notes of fear and trembling. But other notes emerge. Notes of His forgiveness. His strength. The Lord’s unending love and grace. That’s when this odd-shaped tree with scars in the trunk and holes in the limbs, stands tall. Growing straight to the One she praises.

If you walk past the Psalm Tree, can you hear it? The beautiful, lilting, and hard-fought melody of praise to the Creator.

Someday the adventurous girl with the stubborn hair will go home to the greatest adventure of all, eternity with her Savior. But she’ll leave behind her Psalm Tree, praying that others find hope in her songs of praise. Or better yet, grow a Psalm Tree in their own garden.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

