YODER: The Right Armor

“Though the mountains be shaken and the hills be removed, yet my unfailing love for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed” (Isaiah 54:10).

Sitting in church early one recent Sunday morning before very many others had arrived, I felt the peace in the sanctuary all around me. It seemed as if God Himself was present just waiting for His children to arrive. I know He was.

There was a quieting hush of anticipation. Any worry or stress or thoughts of things undone on my mental to-do list left me. It was as if I’d been encased in the worries and the things of the world without even realizing it and they simply melted off me. I felt lighter and also completely free to worship the Lord without all the world’s baggage weighing me down.

Here’s the interesting part. I did nothing to make this happen. I didn’t pray. I didn’t ask for the Lord’s help. I didn’t even identify that I needed help, even to myself. But the Lord knew, of course. In His loving kindness, He simply removed my distractions and replaced them with His peace. He took my worries about unfolding world events and changes in our own country and replaced them with His peace. What an incredible gift.

Simply living in this world we encounter times of trouble and difficulties. Times of challenge and times of heartache. We should expect times like these, but we shouldn’t fear them. Or worry ourselves to the point of illness knowing they will come. Even if the mountains fall down all around us, our Creator God is with us. He will not leave us or abandon us. He is our “refuge and strength. A very present help in time of trouble” (Psalms 46:11).

In my own personal struggles and in times of great heartache, it’s during these times that I have felt the presence of the Lord close to me. So close, in fact, it’s as if I can reach out and touch Him.

As I was sitting in church feeling the peace of the Lord all around me and through me, I saw an image in my mind. I saw myself in a big open area surrounded by trees. I saw myself from above looking down. I was small and all alone. I was wearing armor, like a knight would wear. It was too big and ill fitting. I didn’t know how to use it. And I looked ridiculous, like a little kid dressed up in a costume that was several sizes too big.

Yet, I seemed to think that I was prepared for the upcoming battle. I knew a big battle was coming. Then a funny image came to me. A big hand came out of nowhere and was gently resting on top of my head. Like in a Three Stooges scene, I was furiously moving my arms and legs in all directions, but I wasn’t getting anywhere. I was stuck in my original position. I looked ridiculous.

I stopped all my movement. I looked around me. There was no danger. I was fighting no one but my own fears. I felt the Lord near to me. The armor fell off. It was never meant for me to wear. It might fit someone else, but it would never fit me. You see, I was never meant to fight alone. I was never meant to carry those burdens. How often in life do we take on burdens that are not ours? How often do we miss opportunities to give them to the Lord?

Not only was I ill-equipped, it was completely unnecessary. After all, the God of Angel Armies was on my side. I thought of David the shepherd boy volunteering to fight Goliath, the Philistine giant. They tried to put the King’s armor on David, but it didn’t fit. David removed the armor and instead used the tools of his trade. A slingshot and a smooth stone. He used the gifts God had given him. He fought in confidence because he knew who the battle really belonged to.

Goliath makes fun of David, the young shepherd boy. “David answered, ‘You come at me with sword, and spear, and battle-ax. I come at you in the name of GOD-of-the-Angel-Armies, the God of Israel’s troops, whom you curse and mock’” (1 Samuel 17:45).

We know what happens next. With his sling and one stone, David kills Goliath. But he doesn’t take the credit. He knows the truth. “The battle belongs to God” (1 Samuel 17:47).

What about your battles? Do they seem overwhelming? Do you feel alone in this world? Who do your battles belong to? Do you belong to the One who will fight for you, the God of Angel Armies?

If you are His, you don’t need to worry about wearing the right armor in this weary world. Jesus, God’s own Son, is our armor. In the midst of battle, He is the victor. Jesus overcame this world. When He said on the cross, “It is finished,“ it was. It is. We will have battles on this earth, but one day those battles will end. And those of us who belong to Jesus will live with Him forever in peace. Choose the God of Angel Armies today to be your Lord and Savior.

As Apostle Paul writes: “Now may the Lord of peace Himself give you peace at all times and in every way. The Lord be with all of you” (2 Thessalonians 3:16).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.