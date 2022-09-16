YODER: The Skateboarders

When I moved into my new house a few months shy of two years ago, I immediately felt at home. I’m content here, feeling very blessed. I’m thankful that, once again and always, the Lord is watching out for me, leading me, and guiding me.

One of my neighbors, who was in the process of moving, said that he didn’t mind the kids who skateboarded in front of his house. His house is directly across from mine. I didn’t know what he was referring to until one evening after he moved out I heard a strange sound. I peaked outside and there were the skateboarders.

I hadn’t met any of the boys. I’m not even sure what I thought about them, except that they’re all really good skateboarders. It’s nice to see kids outdoors being active. And it makes sense that they skateboard on the flattest street in the neighborhood. But I was used to living in the country with no neighbors. I was used to the sound of birds and animals, not skateboarders.

So I didn’t know what I really thought about the skateboarders.

This spring I was in my house on a Monday just relaxing after a very busy day and a trip out of town. First, I saw a small branch fall in front of my living room window. Then a tremendous wind came out of nowhere and shook my way-too-big tree in the front yard. A huge branch fell, covering part of my driveway and also part of the street. I went outside. The wind hadn’t stopped completely, but was considerably calmer. I picked up smaller branches off the driveway, placing them in a pile on the side yard.

In my peripheral vision I saw two boys who’d been skateboarding nearby running past the south side of my yard towards home. I was glad they had the common sense to seek shelter. But then they stopped in mid run, turned around, and walked towards me. They must have seen me struggling to move the biggest branch. It didn’t budge.

“Ma’am, do you need help?”

“I do!” I said, because I did. The three of us moved the branch off the driveway onto the side yard. As I was thanking the boys, they stood near the tree. I wasn’t standing very far from them. Suddenly, another big branch fell. It fell in-between the two boys. In all honesty, I have no idea how that branch did not hurt them. The space between them was small and the branch was long and big around.

The truth is the branch landed safely between them even though there was no room.

The boys looked stunned and surprised. They looked at each other and at me. One of them laughed. Not because it was funny, but because we don’t often know what to do when we witness a miracle. We talked a little bit about what happened and then pulled the branch off to the side yard with the others.

We were all still a little stunned as I thanked them for their help and they ran home.

One day there was a baby bird in my yard. I called the boys over and we looked at him and discussed his chances. We were hoping that the bird, who had a lot of feathers, would simply rest a while and then fly back to the nest. I said a silent prayer. The boys and I went our separate ways. I checked on the bird later and he was gone. I thought I saw him up in the tree, but that might’ve been wishful thinking.

One day during this hot summer I was dragging the garden hose across my yard. I had to water a new concrete sidewalk panel once every hour. I saw a small hole in the ground. “I wonder what this is?” I thought to myself. Some of the water from my hose dripped into the hole.

Suddenly, I was being stung all over. In looking back, I now know what the phrase, “mad as a hornet” means. But at the time I couldn’t think. All I could do was react. I took off one of my sandals and began beating the hornets as I ran to the sidewalk. They followed me and kept attacking with a vengeance.

Two of the skateboarders called from across the street, “Do you need any help?” Once again I yelled back, “I do!” They ran to the sidewalk. The hornets were all over me. I kept hitting them. Then one of the boys said, “There’s one on your back.” I handed him my sandal. “Hit it!” I yelled. He hesitated. “Are you sure?” I didn’t hesitate. “Yes! It’s okay. Hit me!”

Finally, the hornets were gone. I was a little shaky. The boys asked me, “Are you okay?” I said, “I think so. I think I’ll go inside and call someone.” I wasn’t sure if I was allergic to the hornet stings. Once when I was stung by a wasp I ended up in emergency room.

One of the boys asked so kindly, “Do you want us to make the call for you?”

I’m thankful that the Lord led me to this neighborhood. I’m thankful for those kind and helpful boys. And I’ve decided something. I like the sound of skateboarders.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.