There are many memorable days in our lives here on earth. School days. Summer vacation. Family time. Friendships. Work life. Falling in love. Getting married. Having children of our own. Watching them grow up. Welcoming grandchildren. Saying good-bye to loved ones as the cycle of life continues, repeating itself over and over again.

There are other memorable days, too. When we realize that there’s more time behind us than in front of us. We wonder, “Where has the time gone?” Looking back, time seems to have traveled incredibly fast at what I call “The Speed of Life.”

The Speed of Life is different from clock time that’s easily measured in minutes and days and weeks and years. The Speed of Life cannot be measured in chronological time. It’s when you remember your child being small, completely dependent on you holding onto your hand as if he’ll never let go, and suddenly he’s grown with a life of his own. You can almost feel an intense breeze as time zooms past you.

Or, you’re sitting at the bedside of a loved one who’s slowly dying. He or she is unconscious and unable to communicate. Life slows way down. Time stretches out to eternity as you savor these last moments, filling them with a lifetime of memories that spill out and fall down your cheeks. You don’t want your loved one to suffer, but you’re not ready to let go, either.

Time almost stands still as you bravely pray for what’s best for your loved one because you know that the Lord will sustain you in the journey to come. Of course, you have no idea what that journey will look like or where the winding roads will take you.

There have been many important and memorable days in my life, but the most important and life-changing day is the day that I truly surrendered my life to the Lord and said, “I’m all in. Not my will, but your will be done. Take me as I am, Lord, but change me to be more like you.”

My journey since that day has been a good journey on solid ground. There have also been steep mountains that seemed impossible to climb, filled with slippery rocks and few places to place my feet. There have been deep valleys that seemed impossible to leave.

There’s been fog so thick I couldn’t see what was right in front of me. There have been blizzards that threatened to freeze me. Torrential rains that threatened to drown me. High winds that threatened to take me away. And yet, through it all, there have also been peaceful pastures. These pastures are not my invention. They graciously and lovingly come from the Lord.

“The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters. He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake" (Psalm 23:1-3).

He takes care of me like a shepherd lovingly takes care of his sheep. He gives me everything I need in this life. He takes care of me because He cares for me. He calms me when I need calming. He restores me when I have wandered away. He shows me the path He has for me.

Like sheep, the moments of our lives are not always lived out in green pastures. There are challenging times that stretch us and grow us. There are frightening times that threaten to take away our peace. All we have to do is turn on the news. But with our loving Shepherd, Jesus Christ, by our side we can make it through the tough times. We can triumph over evil. We can climb out of the valleys. We can find comfort.

“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for you are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me” (Psalm 23:4).

Sheep get lost without a shepherd. We get lost without the Lord. That’s why there are so many people living desperate, empty lives. They know there’s something missing, but they can’t figure out what it is. They substitute a life with the Lord with all kinds of damaging things like drugs, alcohol, meaningless relationships, money, power, fame. The list goes on as they search for fulfillment that is only found in Jesus Christ. With Him as our Shepherd, we can face our enemies of fear, doubt, loneliness, unbelief and so much more.

“You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You anoint my head with oil; my cup runs over” (Psalm 23:5).

I’ve discovered something important in my lifetime of days and weeks and months and years. The Lord is present during the hard times and He’s present during the good times. No matter what times I’m presently in or what speed my life is traveling right at this moment, it doesn’t matter because the Lord is with me. His love, mercy, kindness, and blessings overflow in my life. I pray that the same is true for you. And I pray that the Lord’s blessings in our lives will spill out onto others.

“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever” (Psalm 23:6).

Amen.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.