YODER: The Treasure

The man hears the news and can hardly believe it’s true. The field that he desires more than anything else he owns or possesses is up for sale. Oh, it’s a hefty price. After all, the price of land has skyrocketed in the last few years. Beyond anyone’s imagination, really. So different from when he first started farming. Well, even more different than when his grandpa and great-grandpa started. They used a team of horses to plow the field.

This land stands out among the rest. It has unusually fertile soil. No one remembers a time when it did not produce an abundant crop. The field is flat with a nice slope for water drainage. And the scenery around this field is breathtaking. It’s the perfect place to build a new home.

But the man doesn’t care about any of that. He’s beside himself with anticipation, with hope, and with a need like he’s never experienced before. He absolutely has to own this land. It’s as necessary as the very air he breathes.

Without a second thought or even slight hesitation, the man sells absolutely everything he owns. If it’s not the clothes he’s presently wearing, it’s gone. His favorite truck, the one he thought he’d be buried in, gone. His livestock, gone. The chickens were the first to go. Then the hogs. Last, the cows.

He gathers up all his money and goes to the auction. Many of his friends and neighbors are there. Some are casually interested in buying the land, if they can get it at a low price. Most know they can’t afford the high price or even get a loan for it.

The bidding begins. Anticipation is in the air. But only a surprising few offer a small amount of money. Then the man steps forward, clears his throat, and names a price that’s twice the amount the auctioneer hoped to get. An unprecedented number. A ridiculous amount. Stunned faces line the crowd.

The auctioneer is motionless for a few minutes. No one speaks. Many are questioning their hearing. Did he really bid that much? Then the auctioneer takes his gavel and slams it down on the wooden platform. “Sold!” he yells as the wood below the gavel breaks into pieces.

The man is elated. His neighbors and friends cannot believe what just happened. How can this land ever repay the price he paid? It can’t. Not in this lifetime. Or the next. Or even the next. Shaking their heads, they all wonder the same thing. Has their friend gone mad? What is he thinking? Even in these times, he offers so much more than any other person is willing to pay.

They all look at the man. He has an odd expression on his face, hard to describe. A mixture of complete peace wrapped up in indescribable joy. You see, the man knows something that the others do not. One afternoon while he was driving by the field, he saw something glinting in the bright sunlight. He stopped, got out of his truck, and investigated. He found a treasure. Immediately, he knew the value of the treasure – priceless. He hid the treasure again and was determined to buy the land.

It’s true that the man pays a great price for the land, but the priceless treasure he gets for free.

“The kingdom of heaven is like a treasure that a man discovered hidden in a field. In his excitement, he hid it again and sold everything he owned to get enough money to buy the field” (Matthew 13:44).

We can obtain great treasure on this earth. We can become wealthy, famous, influential, and loved beyond imagination. We can have the best education, the most loving family, the ideal job, the best house that money can buy. We can have it all. But it’s not everything. In fact, it’s absolutely nothing if we don’t love and follow the Lord.

The true treasure of this world is not a political party. It’s not having more toys than anyone else. It’s not having the perfect family or the best selfies online. The true and only treasure in this world is following Jesus Christ in this life and receiving the Kingdom of Heaven. Once we realize how priceless this treasure is, we’ll gladly give up everything to get it.

There’s another way to look at this parable. God the Father saw humanity lost in sin. But He looked at us not with disgust, as we might easily assume. Like we might look at one another. No, the Lord looked at us with great love. So much love, in fact, that He was willing to send his one and only Son, Jesus Christ, to pay the greatest price of all for us. His very own life.

Nothing is as important as the Kingdom of Heaven. Nothing is as priceless. Yet, our Lord and Savior gives it to us for free. Don’t let this treasure lie idle in the field of your life. Claim it today. But don’t wait too long.

Noah preached for many years as he was building the ark. The people in his day had the chance to repent and receive God’s great treasure. But the day came with the Lord himself shut the door of the ark. At that moment, the treasure was lost to those who were not inside the ark. Don’t miss this priceless treasure. Claim it today. It’s free. But most importantly, it’s priceless.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.