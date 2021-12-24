YODER: The unfolding of a savior

“The unfolding of Your (glorious) words gives light; Their unfolding gives understanding to the simple (childlike)” (Psalm 119:130 AMP).

To fold something means to rearrange it so that it’s flatter and more compact, making it easier to store. Folding sheets is an example. Of course it’s easier to fold the top sheet than the bottom one, which is elasticized at the four corners. (There are actually online classes on how to fold a bottom sheet.) Once a sheet set is successfully folded, it fits neatly into a drawer or on a closet shelf.

Folding is also a method to tuck something away and promptly forget about it. I do that too often.

To unfold is to straighten out, to unwrap. We unwrap something to use it in some way. It has a purpose, otherwise we wouldn’t unfold it.

“The unfolding of Your words gives light” (Psalm 119:130a).

When we open up (unfold, unwrap) the Bible and read it, we learn how to use its words in our own lives. The unfolding is a process, lasting a lifetime.

Countless times I’ve been reading the Bible when suddenly something I’ve read many times before takes on new meaning. It’s as if the words are illuminated. They’ve been there all along, but now there’s the light of understanding.

The very words that God Himself inspired men to write are transforming. In fact, that’s their purpose, to change lives. We’ve all heard that God meets us where we are and He loves us too much to leave us there. It’s true. I look back on my own life and see that with the Lord’s help I’ve come quite a distance. Yet, I still have a long journey ahead of me with much to learn. In fact, my journey won’t be complete until I’m in heaven.

To leave a messy life behind, we have to get messy by unfolding and opening the Bible. By writing in the margins. By thinking, praying, and pondering the words, the very words of God. By asking the Holy Spirit for insight and understanding. By applying the words of the Bible to our own lives.

We could leave the Bible neatly folded on the shelf. Many people do. But it’s the unfolding, the unwrapping of God’s words that brings light into a dark world, into dark lives.

“And God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light” (Genesis 1:13). Literally, the words of God brought light into existence. In fact, God’s words are so powerful that an entire world was created.

The unfolding, the unwrapping of the greatest gift of all is the gift of Jesus coming to earth in the form of a little baby so long ago. Jesus’s birth is literally the unfolding of the Word, since He Himself is the very Word of God.

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning” (John 1:1-2). Jesus Christ the Son of God was with God the Father at creation. The Holy Spirit was there, too. “And the Spirit of God was hovering over the face of the waters” (Genesis 1:2b).

Sometimes when we think of the baby Jesus, we forget that He was present at the foundation of the world. That He is creator as well as Savior. “Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made” (John 1:3).

John tells us that Jesus is the Word made flesh. “And the Word (Christ) became flesh, and lived among us; and we (actually) saw His glory, glory as belongs to the (One and) only begotten Son of the Father, (the Son who is truly unique, the only One of His kind, who is) full of grace and truth (absolutely free of deception)” (John 1:14 AMP).

The Star of Bethlehem pointed the way to Jesus, but Jesus Himself is the very light of the world. His light no one can extinguish. “In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it” (John 1:4-5).

There is darkness in this world, but it has no power over us who have surrendered our lives to Jesus Christ and become born again, as Jesus tells Nicodemus in John 3:1-21. “Jesus answered him, ‘I assure you and most solemnly say to you, unless a person is born again (reborn from above – spiritually transformed, renewed, sanctified), he cannot (ever) see and experience the kingdom of God’” (John 3:3 AMP).

This Christmas as we think of the Nativity scene, let’s remember why Jesus came to earth. To save us from our sins (John 3:16). He is “The Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world” (John 1:29).

Mary folds the baby Jesus into cloths, swaddling Him, keeping him close to her. But she also unfolds His love and enfolds His love into her heart. We must do the same.

Jesus Christ, the very Word of God, humbled himself by being folded into human form, bringing His Light into this dark world. He came to die for each one of us. On the third day He rose from the dead. He prepares a place for all who confess Him as their Lord and Savior. Unwrap the gift of His love today and watch as He unfolds your life in ways you never imagined.

Merry Christmas!

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

