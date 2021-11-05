YODER: The Woman at the Well needs the Water of Life

The woman at the well is thirstier than she realizes. Even though she draws water in the heat of the day, it’s not for that obvious reason. Yes, the sun’s beating down on her, but so are the opinions of others. There’s a reason why she comes at the hottest part of the day to get her water. She knows that the other women will not be here. They don’t welcome or accept her presence among them.

She’s a woman with a bad reputation that she’s worked very hard to earn.

Her story is in John 4:4-45 (AMP). She’s a Samaritan woman drawing water from Jacob’s well at noon. She’s alone at the well and she’s alone in her sin. There’s no way to restore her reputation. Life is hopeless for her. She thirsts for acceptance, but it’s not available to her.

But then she meets Jesus. He’s already at the well. The disciples have gone into town to buy food. Jesus asks the woman for a drink of water. She’s surprised. “’How is it that You, being a Jew, ask me, a Samaritan woman, for a drink?’ (For Jews have nothing to do with Samaritans)” (verse 9).

Jesus says, “…If you knew (about) God’s gift (of eternal life), and who it is who says, ‘Give me a drink,’ you would have asked Him instead, and He would have given you living water (eternal life)” (verse 10).

The woman, thinking literally, asks Jesus how He’s going to get this living water without a bucket and a rope. Patiently, He tells her, “Everyone who draws this water will be thirsty again. But the water that I give him will become in him a spring of water (satisfying his thirst for God) welling up (continually flowing, bubbling within him) to eternal life” (verses 13b-14).

Again, the woman thinking literally, asks Jesus to give her this water so that she doesn’t have to keep returning to draw water from the well. She wants her physical thirst to be quenched.

Jesus gets to the heart of the matter. “…Go, call your husband and come back” (verse 16).

She tells Jesus that she doesn’t have a husband. Jesus tells her that she’s spoken truthfully. She’s had five husbands and the man she’s living with now is not her husband (verses 17-18).

The woman at the well tries to change the subject. She asks Jesus about the right place to worship. Her ancestors worshipped on the mountain, but the Jews say it should take place at the temple in Jerusalem. Again, the woman’s thinking more practically than spiritually. Again, Jesus gets to the heart of the matter.

He tells her that true worship isn’t in a place. God wants His people to worship in spirit and in truth. She must face the truth of her sin and repent, as we all do if we want to drink the Living water that leads to the forgiveness of sins and eternal life.

“The woman said to Him, ‘I know that the Messiah is coming (He who is called Christ – the Anointed); when that One comes, He will tell us everything (we need to know)’” (verse 25).

“Jesus said to her, ‘I who speak to you am He (the Messiah)’” (verse 26).

Finally, the woman’s eyes are open. “Then the woman left her water jar and went into the city and began telling the people, ‘Come, see a man who told me all the things that I have done! Can this be the Christ (the Messiah, the Anointed)?’ So the people left the city and were coming to Him” (verses 29-30).

The woman at the well came looking for regular water, but Jesus gave her the Water of Life. And she told others. She shared the most important news of all with the ones who looked down on her. She was forever changed by meeting Jesus. The people who went to Jesus and were also changed.

Who are the women at the well you’ve known? Maybe you’ve been one in the past but hide that part of your life from others. That’s okay. There’s only One to whom we must confess our sins, the Lord and the Giver of Life, the Living Water. Jesus Christ.

Maybe you’re the woman at the well right now, always thirsty but never having your thirst quenched. Oh, you’ve tried many ways to quench your thirst, but none have worked. All have left you thirstier than before.

Maybe you’re always lonely with no way to combat your loneliness. Life looks hopeless. You may think you don’t deserve forgiveness for the life you’ve lived. You may think it’s too late.

Satan wants to drown us with the guilt of our sin. There’s a reason that he’s called “The Accuser.” But Jesus, the Lord and Giver of Life, wants us to drink from the waters of life, eternal life, and thirst no more. Come to Jesus thirsty and you will be satisfied. And, you will thirst no more.

Because the woman at the well meets Jesus, she tells others. She can’t keep this news to herself. Her life overflows with His love, His forgiveness, and His grace. Yours can, too. There’s hope in one name and one person only, Jesus Christ. Ask Him for His Living Water today.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

