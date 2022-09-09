YODER:There are answers to difficult questions

When I’m lost and I don’t know right from left or up from down. When fog covers my vision and I can’t see where I am or where I’m going or how to get there. When all the stripes on the road that have led me to safety in the past are gone from my sight and I can’t stop, but I know that I can’t keep going. When I’m lost in life and can’t find an on-ramp that will lead me to safety and clarity. When I finally realize that I should not have placed my faith in the road stripes, but in you, O Lord.

When this happens, especially when this happens, I will put my faith in you, dear Lord. I will ask you to lead and guide me in the fog of life. When I cannot see where I’m going, I will simply follow you.

When everything I’ve ever planned for my life seems to be crumbling like a house rotting from the inside out. The shutters fall off. The doors are removed from their hinges. The windows break and the wood splinters. The floors crumble. The furnace dies. The foundation dissolves and doesn’t even wave goodbye as it’s washed away in the storms of life that are raging all around me. When what looks so vital, healthy and good is no longer. When life as I know it changes and those around me don’t notice. When everything is in a broken heap at my feet.

When this happens, especially when this happens, I will ask you to take the broken pieces and to give me a new life, O Lord. To create in me a clean and new heart, dear Lord. May I no longer depend on myself as my own foundation, but build my life on you, my rock and my salvation. I hand the hammer over to you, dear Lord. May I stop trying to build myself up, but ask you to tear me down so that I can live the life you have built for me.

When those I depend on and lean on and delight in leave this earth before I’m ready to let them go. When they disappear from my sight but I still have more to tell them. When I can no longer see them, touch them, laugh with them, or confide in them. When I feel all alone and without a kindred spirit.

When this happens, especially when this happens, I will talk to you, O Lord. And you will listen. You will answer. You will give me comfort. You will lead me and guide me in the lessons I need to learn from what I’ve been through. And you will heal me, dear Lord. And I will thank you for the rest of my life and forever as I continue talking to you and praising you for your unending kindness and grace.

When the world around me seems to shift overnight. When truth is as changeable as the direction of the wind. When society no longer believes in you, O Lord. When what is right becomes wrong and what is wrong is called right. When everyone sees the emperor’s new clothes and talks about how fine they are, even though he’s naked. When the world is topsy-turvy but most people think it’s better than before.

When these things happen, especially when all these things happen, I will trust in you, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer. My never-changer, my always steady and ready, my never dismissive or remissive, my never doubtful or hateful, my never late but always on time Savior.

When I become old and creaky and can no longer get around like I always have. When I know in my heart that the days I have left on this earth are few. When my good health starts to fade and every activity of daily living seems like scaling a mountain. When I know that I am weak, but remember that you are always strong.

When this happens, especially when this happens, I will call out your name, O Lord. Your name, Jesus. The name above all names. The name that calms souls and moves mountains. The name that gives life to all who speak it, even those who are dead in sin. Especially those who are dead in sin. We are given new life, in Jesus’ name.

In speaking your name, dear Lord, lives change. How do I know? Because my life is changed. We dwell together on this imperfect earth, in my imperfect life, and amidst my imperfect choices. But you, O Lord, are perfect. You are my strength. You are my guide through this life, preparing me for eternity.

You walk ahead of me and lead the way. You walk behind me and tell me not to waste time traveling to past mistakes, feeding them with sorrow and regret. You remind me of your work on the cross and I know that I am forgiven. You walk beside me and you, dear Lord, you hold my hand.

And when you call my name, especially when you call my name, O Lord, I will hold your hand and follow you home because my home is already with you.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.