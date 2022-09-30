YODER: There are times when there's no time to think

“But as for me, how good it is to be near God! I have made the Sovereign LORD my shelter, and I will tell everyone about the wonderful things you do” (Psalm 73:28).

Last week, my mom and I drove out of town to visit my brother and sister-in-law, Kim and Karen, in Cherokee. We had such a good time. Spending time with them is always special.

On the way back home I drove my car on a well-traveled two-lane highway. One I’ve driven on countless times over the past 35 years. It was a beautiful day. The sun was shining, but it wasn’t summer-blistering hot. Hints of fall were all around us as we passed trees polka-dotted with leaves changing color. The fields of corn have a little green left. The yellow beans are yellowing in preparation to losing their leaves.

As we were driving along, a car was in the process of passing two cars at the top of the hill in front of us. It was, of course, a no-passing zone. The car couldn’t see oncoming traffic until it was at the very top of that hill.

I heard Mom gasp as I was trying to figure out what I was seeing. A car traveling in our lane was approaching quickly toward us. But before I could even think, my foot was already on the brake, slowing us down. I was already moving my steering wheel to the right. I’d already seen the very narrow shoulder and the too-deep ditch.

All this happened in a split second before I could even think. It’s easy when everything is going well and we’re in no danger at all to say things like, “If this were to happen, I’d do this.” But there are times in life when there’s no time to think. All we can do is react. This was one of those times.

Somehow, surprisingly, miraculously that car didn’t hit us. A matter of two or three seconds made the difference. Mom said she thought the other two cars being passed slowed down. I don’t know what happened, but when we were safely over that hill the first thing I said was, “Thank you, Lord.“

Yet, I wasn’t afraid. I was stunned, but not afraid. Stunned that anyone would drive so recklessly. Stunned that a couple of seconds made the difference between life and death. Stunned that this was the same road my husband, Mel, and I were on when we had our accident and the Lord took him home and miraculously spared my life.

Later I told Mom, “I don’t think I’m going to drive on that road for a while. Maybe not until next spring, if then.” She agreed that’s a good idea.

Mom and I have talked about this close call in the days afterward. She said that whether the car had hit us or we ended up in the ditch, she believes that we would not have survived. I agree. Somehow, I know that it’s true.

One day when we were discussing it again Mom said, “I wasn’t afraid.” She talked about having a sense of peace. I experienced the same peace at the same time. I think about other times in my life when I’ve felt that peace. Many of those times I was in the midst of great challenges. Sometimes even great tragedy. And every time I sensed that peace, I also sensed the presence of the Lord near to me.

Maybe in the midst of a close call, the Lord comes close. It’s certainly been true in my life. And maybe, He comes close during a close call because at that moment we are listening. All the noise of the world fades away and we are ready to hear the Lord’s voice.

The Lord came close to us when He died on the cross for our sins. He came close to each one of us. In that moment on the cross when He was in pain and suffering, He was separated from the Father for the very first time. He was in agony. Being separated from the Father is the very definition of hell.

Jesus saw, felt, and experienced the sins of each one of us. Sins that make us deserve hell. Jesus endured hell for each of us. Whether we accept Him as our Savior or not it’s still true.

One of the Bible verses that’s special to me is, “Draw near to God, and He will draw near to you” (James 4:8a). I read that one day years ago as I was sitting by the hospital bed of a dying loved one. Maybe, just maybe the Lord is calling us close to Him before we no longer have that choice.

The last close call will come moments before we pass from this earth. Don’t think that if you haven’t surrendered to the Lord that you can do so in the end. Only God knows how we’ll spend our last few moments on this earth. Don’t leave an eternal destination to chance.

Draw close to the Lord today. Right now. We never know when we’ll have a close call. We never know when we’ll have our last call. May our last call be to heaven with our Lord.

“So teach us to number our days, that we may cultivate and bring to You a heart of wisdom” (Psalm 90:12 AMP).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.