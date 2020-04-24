YODER: Time of isolation teaches plenty about faith

What if we’re supposed to learn something from this time of isolation? This season of sheltering in place. What if the Lord is allowing this coronavirus to occur as a way of drawing us back to him?
What if we are to examine our lives and think and pray about what’s really important? What if this is one of the last chances some people have to surrender their lives to the Lord? What if the decision they make right now affects where they spend eternity?
These are pretty serious questions. These are pretty serious times. It’s not life as usual. Some things that seemed so important even two months ago are pretty frivolous now. Many of us just want to hug our loved ones and friends, but we keep our distance for their health and ours.
Life can change so suddenly, but most of us don’t know that unless we’ve experienced it firsthand. We assume that life will continue as it always has. Yet, we are all one breath, one heartbeat away from eternity.
Many years ago, during my husband Dave’s cancer jourrney, life changed so much that we were searching for a new normal. The normal dial on our lives flew off and we had to completely replace it. But we weren’t sure how to do that. It’s not as if you can go to the store and buy a new one.
It felt like we were riding on an old-fashioned merry-go-round that was moving at the speed of light while spinning completely out of control. Our greatest hope was that we could simply hang on.
Next week will be 11 years since Dave passed away. It’s hard to believe that much time has passed. It’s also hard to believe that it isn’t longer. It was a lifetime ago when we were young and looking forward to the future when we would retire and grow old together. We wanted to live in a log cabin in the country and grow a big garden. Both writers, we’d write on our own and then come together for talks and walks. A simple dream of a simple life.
Three years after Dave was gone, I had a dream. In my dream I found our log cabin. It was lovely. There was even a writing desk sitting in front of a huge window overlooking a lake. I told the realtor, “This is perfect.”
Suddenly, I was standing outside with Dave beside me. I said, “I found our cabin. Come and see!” I took him to the cabin, but the front door was locked. “Let’s look in the window,” I said. But the view was completely blocked with stuff.
The dream ended. I woke up deeply sad. But it didn’t last long because I heard a small, still voice in my spirit say, “That was your dream with Dave. That dream is gone. But I have a new dream for you.”
Immediately, I knew that the Lord was speaking to me. I was filled with an incredible peace, the peace that passes all understanding mentioned in the Bible. “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7)
The Lord’s dream for me is still unfolding. I know because I’ve been walking the path He has for me all these years. Only the God of the universe could give me peace in the midst of tragedy and bring good out of something sad.
Jesus can give you the same peace. He’s no respecter of persons. “Then Peter opened his mouth, and said, ‘Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons. But in every nation he that fears him, and works righteousness, is accepted with him.’” (Acts 10:34-35)
Are you worried about your finances? Your health? Your job? Your future? Your loved ones? Where you’ll spend eternity? The answer is easier than finding a cure for the corona virus. Turn to Jesus.
“Therefore we also, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has set down at the right hand of the throne of God.” (Hebrews 12:1-3)
Jesus is the answer for the world yesterday, today, tomorrow, and forever. In a changing world, He does not change. “Jesus is the same yesterday and today and forever.” (Hebrews 13:8)
How do we reach out to the Lord? It’s so easy. Even if we’re isolated from everyone else we don’t need to be isolated from Him. “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.” (Romans 10:13)
And what would happen if all who call ourselves believers lived out 2 Chronicles 7:14? “If My people who are called by My name would humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
There’s the answer to healing our land, our world and our eternity.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.