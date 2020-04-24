YODER: Time of isolation teaches plenty about faith

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

What if we’re supposed to learn something from this time of isolation? This season of sheltering in place. What if the Lord is allowing this coronavirus to occur as a way of drawing us back to him?

What if we are to examine our lives and think and pray about what’s really important? What if this is one of the last chances some people have to surrender their lives to the Lord? What if the decision they make right now affects where they spend eternity?

These are pretty serious questions. These are pretty serious times. It’s not life as usual. Some things that seemed so important even two months ago are pretty frivolous now. Many of us just want to hug our loved ones and friends, but we keep our distance for their health and ours.

Life can change so suddenly, but most of us don’t know that unless we’ve experienced it firsthand. We assume that life will continue as it always has. Yet, we are all one breath, one heartbeat away from eternity.

Many years ago, during my husband Dave’s cancer jourrney, life changed so much that we were searching for a new normal. The normal dial on our lives flew off and we had to completely replace it. But we weren’t sure how to do that. It’s not as if you can go to the store and buy a new one.