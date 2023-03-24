When life suddenly changes and you don’t know what to do, to whom do you go?

Maybe you go to the doctor with a loved one who hasn’t been feeling well. The doctor comes into the room with a serious face. So serious, it would be comical in a different setting. But it’s not funny because you know before he tells you that the report is not good. In fact, it’s worse than you imagined. Little hope is offered. The hope that is dangled in front of you and your loved one seems like empty hope used as a way for everyone to get through this painful moment.

You and your loved one feel nothing at all because you’re both experiencing numbing shock. You can’t believe this is happening to you. You both have plans to grow old together. To travel a little. To watch your children and grandchildren grow up. This illness is not part of the plan. Maybe it’s a mistake. Maybe they’ll come back and say, “We’re sorry that we scared you. We mixed up the reports. Everything’s fine. Go home and get back to living your life.” Unfortunately, that seems to happen only in the movies.

Maybe you have this beautiful child you’ve nurtured and loved and been present for every moment of his or her life. Through childhood sickness. Through skinned knees and skinned hearts. Through times of disappointments and times of great success. Through the ups and downs and bumps and bruises of life, you’ve patiently, gently, and faithfully guided them. You’ve taught them to be independent. And most of all, you’ve taught them to always remember who they are, a child of God.

But somewhere along the trail of life, they take a wrong turn. They go down the wrong path. Maybe they follow their friends. Maybe they find the detour on their own. They ignore the danger signs. They don’t see the pot holes and the pit falls. They don’t know that this path leads to an even more dangerous road that eventually comes to the dead end of destruction, where hope never lives.

Again, you gently remind them of who they are. You carefully guide them. Everything you do is wrapped up in the amazing, selfless love you have for your child. But they reject it all, thinking that you’re old fashioned and irrelevant. They continue down this road until you barely recognize them. When the pain and the worry are so intense that you feel as though you can take it no longer, to whom do you go? You’ve always been the strong one, but now your strength is gone. To whom do you go?

Maybe you’ve worked hard all your life. You’ve scraped together a living for you and your family. Your family is grown and long gone from the nest. Your spouse is gone. In retirement your money doesn’t stretch as far as it once did. In fact, as you stretch it even farther it’s like a boomerang. It comes back and hits you in the head, threatening to knock you to the ground. You don’t know how you’ll pay your bills each month. You worry that unexpected expenses will pop up and you’ll be in even worse shape. When worry threatens to overtake you and there seems to be no help. When you feel as though you are at the end of the road with no help, to whom do you go?

In each scenario it’s easy to lose hope. When life gets hard, it’s hard not to give up. It can seem impossible to know to whom we should go in times of trouble or in any time. Some people following Jesus didn’t like it when He spoke of things they didn’t understand. They can’t understand Him because they aren’t true believers.

“‘It is the Spirit who gives life; the flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak to you are spirit, and they are life. But there are some of you who do not believe.’ For Jesus knew from the beginning who they were who did not believe, and who would betray Him.

“And He said, ‘Therefore I have said to you that no one can come to Me unless it has been granted to him by My Father.’ From that time many of His disciples went back and walked with Him no more. Then Jesus said to the twelve, ‘Do you also want to go away?’

“But Simon Peter answered Him, ‘Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. Also, we have come to believe and to know that You are the Christ, the Son of the living God’” (John 6:63-69).

Like so many of us, the followers who walk away from Jesus want what’s easy. Maybe they saw Jesus feed the 5,000 men and their families. They’re physically hungry again. They want more bread to eat. They have the very Bread of Life standing in front of them, and they don’t recognize Him. Jesus, the Son of God, is willing to feed them spiritually but they don’t even know they’re famished.

To whom do we go in times of trouble? Jesus Christ, Son of the living God, Savior of the world, the Bread of Life, the One who has the words of eternal life and will share them with us and all who truly follow Him. Go to Him today. Receive eternal life.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.