YODER: Trust the giver not the gift

We live in a culture that trusts in everything but God. Someone who’s a Christian mentions that a loved one who’s been very sick is doing miraculously well. As I’m listening with great joy, the person turns around and knocks on wood. As if the action of knocking on wood will continue to keep their loved one well. It’s just a silly superstition that’s part of our culture and probably just a habit without any meaning, but it irritates me.

If we pray to God and He heals, He alone should get the glory, not some piece of wood. Wood is one of the things that idols are made of. And stone. And wishes. And superstitions. And anything that comes before God. Anything that steals the credit that God deserves.

Imagine praying in church thanking the Lord for all He has done. Then praying for the sick, the downhearted, our loved ones who are far from the Lord, and for those who have no hope. We ask God to heal bodies, minds, and souls. And at the end of the prayer, everyone knocks on the wooden pews for good luck.

How ridiculous would that be? What if it became a part of the service? “Okay, everyone knock on wood now for good luck.”

Anything or anyone that comes between the Lord and us is an idol. And God doesn’t like it. Knock it off.

“God spoke all these words: ‘I am God, your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of a life of slavery. No other gods, only me. No carved gods of any size, shape, or form of anything whatever, whether of things that fly or walk or swim. Don’t bow down to them and don’t serve them because I am God, your God, and I’m a most jealous God, punishing the children for any sins their parents pass on to them to the third, and yes, even to the fourth generation of those who hate Me, but showing mercy to thousands, to those who love Me and keep My commandments’” (Exodus 20:1-6).

That’s a clear message. Nothing comes before God. Not our jobs. Not our money. Not our status in society. Not our wishes and dreams. Not our family. Nothing. No one. God is the one who brings us out from the slavery of sin. He’s our provider.

Elijah and the widow discovered that in 1 Kings 17:8-24. Elijah declares a drought to Ahab, an evil king who worships an idol. God directs the prophet to go to a brook that flows into the Jordan River. Elijah drinks from the brook and the ravens feed him. The brook eventually dries up.

Have brooks ever dried up in your life? Have you ever found yourself in a position where God’s provision stopped?

Looking down the road of my life, I don’t see anything in this new season but an empty road. Yet it doesn’t matter that the road seems empty, because I know the One who created the road. He knows what lies ahead. The Lord is my provider. He won’t forget me or leave me high and dry.

Elijah and a widow found that out, too.

You know the story. God tells Elijah to go to enemy territory and find a widow who will help him. Elijah’s hungry and thirsty. He was being cared for. He could have stayed behind and waited for more food and water, but he trusted the giver, not the gift.

The widow gives Elijah a drink of water. He asks for food. She only has enough flour and oil to make a little something for herself and her son. Then she plans on dying. But Elijah tells her to make something for him first.

“For thus says the Lord God of Israel: ‘The bin of flour shall not be used up, nor shall the jar of oil run dry, until the day the LORD sends rain on the earth” (1 Kings 17:14).

The widow trusts in the Lord to provide. She serves Elijah first. What a huge step of faith on her part. She becomes a servant in order to be served. There’s a lesson in that for all of us.

In our me-first culture, how many of us are starving and can’t find nourishment because we refuse to serve another first? Even when that other is God?

We’re starving for love, acceptance, for peace, for purpose. Only the Lord can give us those basic needs. He alone is our provider. But instead of bowing our knee to Him, we bow to the culture. To our friends. To hopes and dreams that don’t include the Lord and did not originate with Him. And we take a selfie of it.

Yet, in the middle of a drought, in the middle of her chaos, this hopeless woman decides to trust God. What happens? “The bin of flour was not used up, nor did the jar of oil run dry, according to the word of the Lord which He spoke by Elijah” (1 Kings 17:16).

When we worship anyone or anything other than God, we are enslaved to sin. God alone brings us out of slavery to sin and sets us free. That’s why He sent His son, Jesus, to be the punishment for our sin. So, we must trust the Giver (God the Father) and His Gift (Jesus Christ).

And don’t knock on wood. Knock on the Savior’s door.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0