They sit side by side, unseen by the world around them. That’s by choice. They have no announcements to make today. Not like the day they were part of the multitude appearing before the shepherds so long ago.

“Now that was something to behold,” the first angel says. “Those poor shepherds were so frightened when the angel of the Lord showed up, shining with the glory of God all around him. Who wouldn’t be? It’s not every day that an angel comes from the very throne of God still clothed in His glory and appears to hard working shepherds in a field.”

“That’s right,” says the other angel. “He told them not to be afraid. Then he said, ‘I bring you good news that will bring great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find the baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.’

“That’s when we came in,” the first angel says. Together, quietly, with reverence, they softly sing the same song together. The one they sang with many others so long ago. “Glory to God in the highest heaven, on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.”

Some days that glorious event seems like yesterday. On days like today it seems like eons ago. The two angels sadly shake their heads, as if that will change the circumstances unfolding below them.

Another day comes to mind. It starts out well, but doesn’t end that way. The Messiah, Jesus, grown up and toward the end of His earthly ministry rides into Jerusalem on a young donkey. He’s just raised his friend, Lazarus, from the dead. As they took off Lazarus’ grave clothes so that he could walk, many took off their spiritual grave clothes and came alive for the very first time. They believed in Jesus as their Lord and their Savior.

The people flock to see Jesus. The authorities want to stop the people, but they don’t know how. Things are out of control, at least by their estimation.

The crowds lift palm leaves into the air, waving them at Jesus saying, “Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord, even the king of Israel!”

“Remember the Pharisees in the crowd?” asks the first angel.

“Yes, they wanted Jesus to stop them from speaking.”

“Jesus told them the truth. He said, ‘I tell you, if these were silent the very stones would cry out.’”

“I think the stones are crying out today,” says the second angel.

The first angel nods his head and says, “Yes. Yes, they are crying out and they are crying.”

Where in all the world are these two angels? Nashville, Tennessee. Outside a Christian school. Six people shot and killed. Three precious adults. Three precious children.

More angels join them. Too many to count. They’re waiting for instructions from the Lord. They’re ready to act, but they obediently wait on the Lord.

Each one is silently praying for the families who have lost part of themselves. Their loved ones are ripped from them. No one can understand their thoughts, their feelings, their grief. No one, except Jesus Himself.

The first angel speaks the words that are written in 1 Peter 2:24. “He personally carried our sins in his body on the cross so that we can be dead to sin and live for what is right. By his wounds you are healed.”

“These precious ones’ wounds are healed,” says the second angel.

Suddenly, all the angels stand at attention in reverence and in awe. They’ve been waiting for instructions for what seems like a millennium, but it’s only been a fraction of a second. A bright light encompasses them. Once again, the glory of the Lord shines around them.

They see the holy One who is above all. Jesus Christ. The Son of God. The Lord of lords and the King of kings. The Savior of the world. One day at the mention of His name, every knee shall bow and every tongue shall confess that Jesus Christ is Lord.

“Jesus,” all the angels say in unison as they bow down. The ringing of the shots is still lingering in the air.

“Of course,” says the second angel. “Jesus Himself is taking His precious children home.”

“Look,” says another angel. “He’s carrying the little ones. He’s carrying them all.”

“You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and you knit me together in my mother’s womb. Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvelous – how well I know it. You watched me as I was being formed in utter seclusion, as I was woven together in the dark of the womb. You saw me before I was born. Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed. How precious are your thoughts about me, O God. They cannot be numbered! I can’t even count them; they outnumber the grains of sand! And when I wake up, you are still with me!” (Psalm 139:13-18).

Let’s all pray for the families of those who died at Covenant School this week. Let’s pray that our country turns back to the Lord.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.