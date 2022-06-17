YODER: We must pack our spiritual bags and boxes

Someone close to me has been in the process of moving. Moving, as we all know, is exhausting work. It doesn’t start the day the movers show up with their big truck and their strong backs. By that time all the hard prep work has been done.

There’s the deciding of what to keep. What to give away. What to donate. What to sell. And what to toss because no one in their right mind wants that. What was I thinking when I bought it 20 years ago? And the bigger mystery: Why have I been hanging onto it? Those two questions are most likely asked more in this world than any queries that have to do with the true meaning of life.

Then there’s the action of separating all the stuff from the keep pile into the various other piles. There are those things that no matter how worthless they seem to the outsider, you know that you will never part with them. For some it might be a gorilla costume. For others a ticket stub from a favorite concert of their youth. For others it could be a piece of clothing that no longer fits but brings back good memories of a long ago time.

For me it’s usually something sentimental like the little blue and white china tea set that has been with me since I was four years old. My parents gave it to me. It’s simply been part of the landscape of my life.

Other things in my keep pile remind me of those I love. Of special times spent together. A drawing from my son. A photo of my dad and me by his Jeep. A picture of mom and me on my confirmation day. My brothers and me all grown up posing in my parents’ backyard. One that was several moves and a couple of lifetimes ago.

A little picture from a few children in my children’s ministries that I have placed in a small frame. It’s been with me for many years now. In big orange crayon scrawl it reads, “God loves you.” Yes He does and He loves children just like them. The ones who put their faith and trust and love in Him. The ones who are all grown now and I pray are guiding their own children to do the same.

In my keep pile there are many special cards from near and far. Some mark happy occasions and some mark sad ones. Some are from people I see often. Some are from people I’ve lost touch with. Some are from people who are in heaven.

And some of the cards simply marked the passage of time, illustrating the person I was and the person, with the Lord’s help, That I’m becoming.

My friend, Rich, once told me that on official letters and emails after his name he has the MDiv designation, which stands for his Master’s in Divinity degree. He’s a pastor. Then he added another designation to his name. The letters WIP. I kept repeating the letters in my mind but came up with nothing. He smiled and said, “WIP. Work in Progress.”

That’s how we should all view ourselves. As WIPs. Works In Progress. We aren’t finished until we actually leave this world for the next. If we’re born-again believers the next is eternity in heaven with our Lord.

While we’re still on this earth, what should be in our Spiritual Keep Pile?

Ordinary stuff that we pile up in our lives fades and grows old. It becomes out of fashion and falls apart. But some things last a lifetime and an eternity. When I think of the people I most admire on this earth, they have a wonderful and lasting Spiritual Keep Pile. The ones who live out the fruits of the Spirit in their lives daily. Because the Holy Spirit lives in them, His fruits are very evident in their lives.

“But the fruit of the Spirit (the result of his presence within us) is love (unselfish concern for others), joy, (inner) peace, patience (not the ability to wait but how we act while waiting), kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Against such things there is no law” (Galatians 5:22–23).

Right before this, Apostle Paul is telling us to turn away from our sinful nature. “For you, my brothers, we’re called to freedom; only do not let your freedom become an opportunity for the sinful (worldliness, selfishness), but through love serve and seek the best for one another. For the whole Law (concerning human relationships) is fulfilled in one precept, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself (that is, you still have an unselfish concern for others and do things for their benefit).’ But if you bite and devour one another in bickering and strife, watch out that you (along with your entire fellowship) are not consumed by one another” (Galatians 5:13 Amp).

Apostle Paul has good advice considering our Spiritual Keep Pile. “But I say, walk habitually in the (Holy) Spirit (seek Him and be responsive to His guidance) and then you will certainly not carry out the sinful nature (which responds impulsively without regard for God and His precepts” (Galatians 5:16).

As we live out our lives on this earth, we are preparing for the biggest move in our lives. The move we make after our time on earth is over. So we must pack our spiritual bags and boxes with a life lived walking with the Holy Spirit so that when our time comes, we make our final big move home to heaven.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

