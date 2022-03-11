YODER: We need Jesus

When we’re young, we need Jesus. We need a mom who spends time with us. She does more than meet our physical needs, she helps us to feel loved, safe, and valued. When we’re so tired we can’t go to bed, she rocks us in the old rocking chair, singing sweet songs of peaceful rest until we fall asleep.

We need a dad who’s a great example of strength and kindness. Who loves our mom and loves us. He’s not afraid to look silly as he plays peekaboo. He’ll not only die for us, if necessary, he’ll get down on all fours and be a pretend pony giving rides across the living room floor.

“Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these’” (Matthew 19:14).

We need parents who work hard but always find time for their kids. They can’t go through this life alone. They need Jesus, right in the middle of their marriage. When times get tough, they need to ask the Lord for help. When situations arise that seem impossible, they need to call on the One for whom nothing is impossible. When they can’t take one more step, He will direct their steps. If they will follow, He will lead.

As we grow up, we need Jesus. We face many challenges. Some seem insurmountable. Godly parents can lead and guide us to God’s word as they pray for us. They can share the lessons they’ve learned from the Lord. They don’t have all the answers, but they can point us to the One who does.

Taking us to church and Sunday school helps us grow up with a good faith foundation. As our parents demonstrate their faith simply by how they live out their daily lives, we see faith in action. It’s easy to recognize true faith when it’s lived out all around us.

“For as the body apart from the spirit is dead, so also faith apart from works is dead” (James 2:26).

As we grow older and think we know everything, we need Jesus, desperately. That’s the time when we can so easily be persuaded to leave our faith. To be taken in by worldly thoughts and philosophies. A young man once told me that he was a little bit Buddhist, a little bit Wiccan, and a little bit Christian.

My first thought was, which I did not express out loud, “And a little bit crazy.” I didn’t think that in an unkind way, but in a sad one. We cannot be followers of Jesus and mix in other beliefs. Unlike the popular notion that all roads lead to heaven, there is only one way. “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way the truth and the light. No one comes to the father except through me’” (John 14:6).

Those who believe otherwise will one day discover that they were wrong. Then, sadly, it will be too late. No more second chances. No participation ribbons. Only hell, which is total separation from God.

Hell isn’t one big party. I’ve heard people say, “It’s boring in heaven. I’m going to hell where I can party with my friends and hang out with them.”

Nope.

“They will be punished with everlasting destruction and shut out from the presence of the Lord and from the glory of his might” (2 Thessalonians 1:9). In the Parable of the Net in Matthew 13:47-50 Jesus explains what will happen. “This is how it will be at the end of the age. The angels will come and separate the wicked from the righteous and throw them into the blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”

We need Jesus.

When we stray from everything we know is right and true, we need Jesus to point the way back home. He’s waiting for us. In the Parable of the Lost Son in Luke 15:11-32, the Forgiving Father waits for his prodigal son to return. And when he finally does, after squandering his father’s money in wild living, the father runs to him and restores him back into the family. Our Heavenly Father does the same for us who have gone astray. If we return, He accepts us back with open arms.

But don’t wait too long. None of us knows how many days we have left on this earth. “All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be” (Psalm 139:16).

As we see war and rumors of wars all around us, we need Jesus. And so do those who are directly affected by war. As we pray for our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, let’s ask the Lord to protect them. To fight for them. To deliver them from their enemies.

Let’s also pray for the United States. May we truly repent of our own sins and the sins of this country. What sin? As Alexander Solzhenitsyn said many years ago to Harvard graduates, “You have forgotten God.” May we each ask for forgiveness. May we turn back to God and may He forgive us and heal our country (2 Chronicles 7:14).

One verse that I keep seeing is: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous! Do not be terrified or dismayed (intimidated), for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go” (Joshua 1:9 Amp).

We need Jesus. Everyone of us.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

