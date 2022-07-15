YODER: Who is Jesus?

There are so many questions in life. They start when we’re very young, even before we can answer them. Are you hungry? Do you need to be changed? Are you sleepy? Basic questions to fulfill basic needs. It’s a busy time for parents, but also a simple time. If our child cries, we know they need something.

When I was pregnant with my son, Ethan, I was talking to a mom who had three small children. All of them had the flu at once. She was busy tending to them the whole night. “What do you do when they’re all sick like that?” I asked. She nonchalantly replied, “You suffer.”

There are times of great joy and times of great sacrifice. It’s an incredible blessing to be a parent and it’s also one of the hardest callings in life.

Besides meeting their basic needs, children need to be held and to be loved. To be rocked and sung to. They need to be taught boundaries and responsibility. And they need to be cherished.

They also need to hear about Jesus. Jesus warns what will happen to anyone who leads a child from the faith. “And anyone who welcomes a little child like this on my behalf is welcoming me. But if you cause one of these little ones who trust in me to fall into sin, it would be better for you to have a large millstone tied around your neck and be drowned in the depths of the sea” (Matthew 18:5-6).

It’s the same with new believers who are young in the faith. “See that you do not despise one of these little ones. For I tell you that in heaven their angels always see the face of My Father who is in heaven” (Matthew 18:10).

Children are a precious gift from God. As important as they are to us, they are vastly more important to Him. After all, He is our Creator. He loves us with an eternal love. “The Lord appeared to us in the past, saying: ‘I have loved you with an everlasting love, I have drawn you with unfailing kindness’” (Jeremiah 31:3).

When we read King David’s Psalm 139, we realize that God not only created us, He knows us before we’re born. We can hide who we are from people, but God knows us so intimately, it’s impossible to hide from Him.

“For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be” (Psalm 139:13-16).

God knows us before we’re even formed. There’s no mystery to the fact that He sees us as complete human beings before we even exist in our mother’s womb.

God sees all time all at once. Explaining this to children, I said that we see time as a line with a beginning, middle, and an end. But God sees time as a circle, seeing the past, the present, and the future all at once. There’s nothing that God doesn’t know and nothing that He doesn’t see.

God knows every day that we will spend on this earth. It’s comforting to know that He already knows our lives before we’re even born. He knows our times of suffering. He knows our times of joy. He sent His Son, Jesus, so that we can have an abundant life.

“The thief comes in order to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life, and have it in abundance (to the full, till it overflows)” (John 10:10).

He knows when we’ll walk closely with Him and when we’ll go our own way. He knows when our faith will be tested and if we reach out to Him for help. He knows that all our lives we’ll have questions. He’s the one with the answers. We need to know that and teach our children the same.

“Then the children were brought to Jesus so that He might place hands on them (for a blessing) and pray: but the disciples reprimanded them. But He said, ‘Leave the children alone, and do not forbid them from coming to Me; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.’ After placing His hands on them (for a blessing), He went on from there” (Matthew 19:13-15 Amp).

As children grow, they have many questions. Why is the sky blue? Why can’t I be a pony when I grow up? Why are there weeds? But the most important question in life we all must answer for ourselves is: Who is Jesus?

Jesus asks His disciples in Matthew 16:13-20, “Who do people say that the Son of Man is?” They list what they’ve heard. Then Jesus asks them pointedly, “But who do you say that I am?”

Peter replies, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.”

Who is Jesus? It’s the most important question we’ll ever ask. May we all know the true answer before it’s too late. Only God knows how long each of us will live on this earth. Surrender your life to the Son of the living God today.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.