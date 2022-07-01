YODER: Why Jesus ate with sinners and tax collectors

Why would this Jesus eat with sinners and tax collectors? What is he thinking? Doesn’t he care about his reputation? How can any decent person take him seriously when he treats the scum of the earth as if they’re actually human beings? It makes no sense.

Tax collectors steal from their own people. They are the lowest of the low. They work for the enemy and they rip us off for their own greedy gain.

And the women. Some of them are women of questionable morals. I’ve heard the rumors. I know the stories. Stories that are believable because they come from reputable people. People who go to temple regularly. People who don’t gossip. They’re simply watching out for all of us who follow the very letter of the law. I’m not saying that God looks at us with special favor. I’m not saying that, but others have said it. Many others.

We who are educated in the law and in the ways of God are called to something higher. We must try to keep the people on the right, moral, and straight path. They look to us for all the correct answers on how to live rightly. We have a tremendous responsibility. A holy calling.

We know the obvious truth. The sinners don’t belong here with us. Let them sit outside with the animals where they belong. But, no. Here they are eating with Jesus as if they’re his best buddies. As if they’re as good as us. It’s all so hard to swallow.

This Jesus makes no sense. One minute he’s giving a profound teaching as if he came directly from the throne of God Almighty, and the next he’s laughing with a leper. A leper! And he actually touched him! Can you even imagine? True, they say that Jesus cured his leprosy. And I guess they’re right. But he touched him. Jesus actually touched a leper.

I remember when this particular leper was once a part of our community. He was a nice enough guy. A good husband and a caring father. He went to temple regularly. He was a very hard worker. In fact, he didn’t seem to do anything objectionable. I never heard any rumors about him. But he had to leave because of the curse. He was contagious. He could contaminate all of us. But we didn’t have to tell him. He left on his own.

Left his family. His wife. His children. His friends. The temple. His work. He left everything and everyone he ever knew to live outside of town with others like himself. Where he belonged.

It’s true. Jesus cured this leper. I’ll give him that. But that’s not the point. He actually touched an untouchable. Makes me shiver to think about it. So improper. So undignified. So pedestrian. So unclean.

And now, here he is eating with sinners and tax collectors. It makes no sense at all.

All of this the Pharisee thinks to himself as he takes in all that’s happening right before him. Sinners who are overjoyed to be in Jesus’ presence are everywhere. Some have been cured from physical ailments, like the leper, like the blind, the lame. All of them sinners, thinks the Pharisee as he shakes his head in disapproval.

Some, once demon-possessed, came to their senses in more ways than one. When Jesus touched them, the demons who were tormenting them ran for the hills. Mentally restored, some were also spiritually healed. They found the truth. And once they found the truth, they never went back. They weren’t the only ones.

Before they met Jesus, they were terribly lost. So alone in the world. Living empty lives wondering if there was more. Many believed that they could never be forgiven for their terrible sins. Without Jesus there is no hope. But once they encountered the living Savior they were forever changed. They were lost, but Jesus found them.

Levi is one of them. He’s a tax collector. Jesus gives him an invitation. “Follow me and be my disciple.” Levi immediately follows Jesus. No hesitation. No debate. He sees the truth and the truth sets him free. The truth is, of course, Jesus. “And you will know the truth and the truth will set you free” (John 8:32).

Levi, also known as Matthew, becomes a disciple. He eventually wrote the book of Matthew in the New Testament.

“Later, Levi invited Jesus and his disciples to his home as dinner guests, along with many tax collectors and other disreputable sinners. (There were many of this kind among Jesus is followers.) But when the teachers of religious law who were Pharisees saw him eating with tax collectors and other sinners, they asked his disciples: ‘Why does he eat with such scum?’

“When Jesus heard this, he told them, ‘Healthy people don’t need a doctor – sick people do. I have come to call not those who think they’re righteous, but those who know they are sinners’” (Mark 2:15-17).

The sinners eating with Jesus were lost, but Jesus found them. In their hearts they knew they were sinners. They had no hope because they all had the leprosy of sin eating away at their lives. But Jesus touched the untouchable in them, healed them, and set them free.

The Pharisees don’t know they’re lost, so they cannot be found. They remain lost. Make sure you’re not like the Pharisees. Allow Jesus to touch you and heal you for eternity.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0