“Wait patiently for the LORD. Be brave and courageous. Yes, wait patiently for the LORD” (Psalm 27:14).

Imagine the pieces of a 1,000-piece puzzle spread out across a table top. Where do you begin? Some people take all the edge pieces and put them in place first, working from the outside in. Others stack similar colors together and go from there. Still others randomly pick up a piece and find another one to go with it. A few might walk by, completely ignoring the pieces.

Putting a puzzle together requires patience. It can be a struggle. Sometimes no matter how many different ways you turn a piece it just doesn’t fit. At times it comes so close to being the right piece that you actually start to place it. It’s the right color, the right shape, and yet, it doesn’t fit.

Were you ever tempted to force the wrong piece into the puzzle just so something would fit? Once you start doing that, something unforeseen happens. You have to force more pieces into places they don’t fit. Life can seem like a puzzle with many different pieces. We struggle to find just one piece that fits together with another. When it doesn’t, we try to force it into a place it doesn’t belong.

We do that with relationships, with jobs, with so many aspects of our lives. We want friends, so we hang around with others who may not be the best choice simply because we don’t want to be alone. But we’re warned about the company we keep in Proverbs 13:20 Amp. “He who walks [as a companion] with wise men will be wise, but the companions of [conceited, dull-witted] fools [are fools themselves and] will experience harm.”

Some people desperately want to get married because all their friends are married. They feel left behind so they jump into a relationship, ignoring any signs that this might not be the right person for them. Impatient, they have the goal of having one piece of their life’s puzzle in place. Sometimes it works out, often it doesn’t. Marriage is such an important piece in the puzzle of our lives, shouldn’t we ask the One who created us to be a part of our search and to be right in the middle of our marriage?

Don’t give up hope. Don’t be impatient. Ask the Lord to lead you. He will. As I’ve experienced, He’ll lead you down paths you didn’t know existed. There may be challenges, but you’ll also find joy in unexpected places and people. “Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer” (Romans 12:12).

I’ve learned that if I look for something unique about a puzzle piece, it’s easier to find where it belongs. It’s the same for us. God created each one of us as unique people with different interests and personalities. He’s given us gifts to use not to promote ourselves but to bring us joy, to spread that joy to others, and to joyfully serve Him.

After others have put some of the right puzzle pieces in the right places, it’s easier to find ones that fit. Life is about relationships and connections. We can learn from one another, but we must remember that our most important relationship is with the Lord.

I draw. My drawings are more doodles than anything resembling real art. I simply draw because I love it. I’ve been doing it since I was a small child. At times, I even feel called to draw.

I draw ladybugs living in polka-dotted mushroom houses with shuttered windows and unique flowers. Puffy clouds, butterflies and a smiling sun with sunglasses fill the sky. I also draw corn growing in fields bursting into song and smiling trees with heart-shaped fruit. I draw many other different and unique characters.

My niece Melody’s husband, Trevor, is a talented artist. We don’t see each other often, but when we do get together, we always look through each other’s drawing journals. The last time we were together, Trevor suggested that we each draw in the other’s style.

I was a little nervous, but Trevor’s encouraging and very kind, one of the qualities that make him such a good dad. I drew a landscape, using his watercolors. He drew a beautiful polka-dotted horse. It was the classiest polka-dotted horse I’ve ever seen. It could easily be an illustration in a children’s book.

His children and another great-nephew and great-niece were watching us and also drawing their own pictures. It was a joy-filled time. I didn’t think that my doodles could fit into the puzzle of Trevor’s artwork, but they do because he sees value in them.

The Lord sees value in each one of us. He loves us with an everlasting love. If we ask, He will lead and guide us throughout our lives. Even if we come to Him later in life, He will love us and direct our steps. But this is the piece of the puzzle that we have to put together ourselves. We have to ask Him to be our Lord. “…If you confess with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved” (Romans 10:9). When we come to the Lord, we are forever changed. We know that we are a part of His puzzle. We are not alone. We have purpose and we have a destiny that lasts forever.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.