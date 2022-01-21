YODER: You don't tackle life's hurdles alone

In Isaiah: 43, God is speaking to the people of Israel who are in captivity, but he’s also speaking to us today.

Many people right now are in captivity, they just don’t know it. They’re captured by the things of the world, imprisoned by the need to always have more. But more is never enough. More money. More possessions. More prestige. More recognition. More friends. More success. If we build our lives on the things of the world, we will never be satisfied. The need to have more will always leave us wanting.

Jesus the Good Shepherd has a simple but profound promise for us. David tells us that in Psalm 23:1, “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.” Some translations read, “I lack nothing.” As the Good Shepherd, Jesus supplies all our needs. He protects us. He cares for us lovingly. He’s always with us.

When we go through hard times, and we will, the things of the world will not bring us comfort and peace. They won’t calm our fears. They won’t reach out a hand to lift us up.

Only the Lord can do that.

“But now, thus says the LORD, who created you, O Jacob, and He who formed you, O Israel; ‘Fear not, for I have redeemed you, I have called you by your name; you are mine’” (Isaiah 43:1).

We don’t have to be afraid because the God of all creation who created each one of us knows us intimately by name. He has redeemed us. He has rescued us. There is nothing He doesn’t know. There is nothing He cannot do. Our God, who is the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end, He loves us with an everlasting love.

“The LORD appeared to us in the past, saying: ‘I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness” (Jeremiah 31:3).

As I was thinking about this scripture, a memory came flooding back. Years ago I was in a cave on a geology expedition. The guide was speaking when I suddenly knew that something was terribly wrong. I interrupted him saying, “Do you hear that?”

Here’s the odd part. I didn’t hear anything. I didn’t even know that I was going to say those words. I’m sure that the Holy Spirit was prompting me.

The guide looked at me and told everyone to be quiet. Then we heard the sound of rushing water. We had to make an emergency exit from the cave. The guide explained that we were the first group in the cave after it had flooded. Evidently, it wasn’t finish flooding.

I’m not afraid of heights, but I don’t like ladders. Especially a small metal one that goes straight up for a very long ways. Everyone else had scampered up that ladder except the guide and me. “I don’t think I can climb that ladder,“ I said to him.

“You have no choice,“ he said. “There’s no other way out and that water’s going to be here any minute. You go first. Don’t look down.“

I had no choice. I climbed that ladder one rung at a time. Have you ever been in a situation that’s so challenging you don’t think you’re going to make it out? At that time, this was the most challenging moment of my life. On my own, I would have never made it up that ladder. But I prayed. On each rung I prayed. Literally every step of the way I prayed until I finally made it to the trap door that led to the main floor.

Here’s the most important part, I didn’t climb that ladder alone. The God who created me, who calls me by name, was with me every step of the way. And He has been with me every step of the way throughout my life. Without Him, I know that I wouldn’t be here today.

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow you” (Isaiah 43:2a).

The rivers of life can threaten us. They can overwhelm us. Sickness and pain. Loss of a loved one. Financial ruin. Bullies. The list goes on and on.

We all experience challenging times in life. Many people get stuck in the moment of their pain. Dog-paddling in an ocean of un-forgiveness, regret, and guilt, they never reach the shore. They get stuck in the deep waters of life and the rivers of difficulty. The sad part is that there’s help available to them, but they don’t know it. Jesus Christ is our Life Savior.

“The LORD is righteous in all His ways, gracious in all His works. The LORD is near to all who call upon Him, to all who call upon Him in truth. He will fulfill the desire of those who fear Him, He also will hear their cry and save them. The LORD preserves all who love Him” (Psalm 145:17-20).

When we pass through the waters, Jesus is with us, if we call out to Him. Call out to Him right now. He will answer. He truly is our Life Savior.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0