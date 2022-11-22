 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Famed 'Goonies' house for sale in coastal Astoria, Oregon

  • Updated
  • 0
Goonies House-For Sale-Oregon-Film

FILE - The house featured in the Steven Spielberg film "The Goonies" is seen in Astoria, Ore., on May 24, 2001. The Victorian home, built in 1896 with sweeping views of the Columbia River as it flows into the Pacific Ocean, is now for sale has been listed with an asking price of $1.7 million. Since the film was released in 1985, fans have flocked to the home, and the owner has long complained of constant crowds and trespassing.

 STEPHANIE FRITH - staff, AP

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Good news for fans of “The Goonies:” the old Victorian home featured in the film is on sale in Astoria, Oregon, and potential buyers are considering making it more accessible to the public.

“We have a few interested parties right now,” said realtor Jordan Miller, the listing agent for the property. “It seems to be everybody's intention to be able to open up the house a little bit more and have more access.”

The 1896 home with sweeping views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean has been listed with an asking price of $1.7 million on Zillow, where it's described as “fully loaded with history, nostalgia and iconic level of fame.”

Since the movie hit theaters in 1985, fans have flocked to the home in northwestern Oregon's historic port of Astoria. The city celebrates Goonies Day on June 7, the film's release date, and welcomes thousands of people for the event.

People are also reading…

Owner Sandi Preston was known to have been largely welcoming to visitors. But she lived in the house full time, and the constant crowds were a strain that prompted her at times to close it to foot traffic.

After the film's 30th anniversary drew about 1,500 daily visitors in 2015, Preston posted “no trespassing” signs prohibiting tourists from walking up to the property. She reopened it to the public this past August.

City officials, who restricted parking in the area, have long sought to mediate the tensions between residents and the fans hoping to see and photograph the location.

“While the owner of this location from The Goonies is a fan of the movie and enjoys chatting with visitors making the trek to Astoria to see the film locations, as you can imagine, it gets hard having hundreds of people crowding into your personal space every single day,” the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce wrote in August on a Facebook page they administer called Goonies Day in Astoria, Oregon.

In the coming-of-age film, based on a story by Steven Spielberg and featuring a young Sean Astin, a group of friends fight to protect their homes from an expanding country club and threats of foreclosure. In the process, they discover an old treasure map that leads them on an adventure and allows them to save their “Goon Docks” neighborhood.

Astoria and its rugged coastline served as the backdrop for several well-known films from the 1980s and ’90s, including “Kindergarten Cop” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

For now, potential buyers of the iconic Goonies house don't seem to want to make the house their primary residence, said listing agent Miller, suggesting it has drawn interest from people who want to “make it their passion.”

“It’s kind of a fun buy,” Miller said. “Whoever buys the house is going to have a relatively steady stream of extremely happy people walking up outside to fulfill their childhood dreams.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

YODER: Quiet storms

YODER: Quiet storms

We all know when a big storm is coming. At times we can hear the wind blowing at an alarming rate. Lawn chairs fly past our windows. Sometimes even large tree branches. Or we hear nothing at all. Everything’s eerily quiet.

Viola Irene (Woehl) Cline

Viola Irene (Woehl) Cline

Viola Irene (Woehl) Cline of Sioux City will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Elks club on …

What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts. That's left millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The Justice Department on Friday asked the Supreme Court to reverse one of the lower court decisions. Experts say student loan forgiveness has the potential to end up before the Supreme Court, meaning this could be a lengthy process. Biden is now facing pressure to extend a pause on payments that started during the pandemic and was supposed to end January 1.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Does turkey really make you feel tired?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News