Oh those views: A look at this year's Tour of Homes

What do this year’s Tour of Homes residences have in common? Great views.

Located in downtown Sioux City, the five homes are situated in upper floors of historic buildings. Two are in the Warrior Apartments, one is in Bluebird Flats, one is in Copper Flats and one is in the condos on Fourth and Jackson streets.

Look out the windows and you’ll see a downtown district you never knew. It's dramatically good.

The decorating is pretty memorable as well.

Erika Hansen, for example, uses pastels (and some decidedly ‘70s colors) to make her place in Copper Flats stand out.

Amy Macfarlane and Julie Kellen have decked their spot (in the Stifel Nicolaus building) with classic consignment items.

Dori Sexton and Marie Hofmeyer, who have two apartments in the Warrior Apartments, have decorated with an eye for consistent “theming” throughout.

Lisa Kalaher has given her place in the Bluebird Flats a retro feel.

What stood out?

Two apartments had distinctly decorated areas for the family pet.

Trees are still big (and carried throughout each room).

Windowscapes are important (particularly with those views).

Lucite is big.

Family heirlooms – like a silver service set – can be brought out for the holidays and put anywhere – like a bedroom.

Games should be an important part of the season.

No spot should be left unturned.

Jeni Davis, a frequent designer in the tour, has also provided ideas for those common areas you may not think about decorating.

Decorating tips abound but this year, there's a twist: If you see something you like, you can take a photo of it and, in a pop-up shop at the end of the tour, you can purchase what’s available.

Sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, this year’s tour will get you into places that may have piqued your curiosity. These downtown spots might even encourage you to become part of the community.

The tour runs Nov. 18-20. And it leaves from the Warrior Hotel. For more information, call 712-239-9890.

