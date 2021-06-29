Fearing COVID, struggling Malawian women forgo prenatal care

Sometimes even the women who come for prenatal care are afraid to deliver at the clinic, preferring their homes. Malawian women are encouraged to give birth without medical intervention; many believe emergency measures are shameful. Giving birth at home, though, can be deadly if complications arise — most women live far from clinics.

“We explain to them why such a decision might have the dire consequences ... sometimes even calling their husbands and parents to try to reason with them,” Kolove said.

At Ndirande and other clinics, nurses, aides and medical midwives give pregnant women ultrasounds and use equipment to monitor mother and baby. Woman can undergo cesarean sections if needed; medications are available to stop severe bleeding. Staff take courses, observe simulated births, and become licensed.

Traditional birthing attendants learn from elders who pass down knowledge through generations and use little to no medical equipment — they listen to women’s bellies by placing their ears there, for example, and gather herbs to induce labor.

Malawi banned attendants' delivery work in 2007, but the practice continues; the ban's rarely enforced. Attendants such as Lucy Mbewe, 56, charge nothing. She says her work is key for women who can’t afford anything else.