SERGEANT BLUFF -- Located in a strip mall between a chain sub shop and a pizza parlor is a quaint eatery specializing in authentic Filipino fare.
Overseeing all food preparation is Divina Ericksen, who owns Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering with her husband Tim Ericksen.
"Opening a restaurant has been challenging," Ericksen explained, inside the business located at 300 First St. "Since we first opened our doors (in mid-November), we've been seeing an increasing number of customers."
It helps that Mateo is the only restaurant featuring the foods of the Philippines within at least an 80-mile radius.
"We have this market to ourselves," Ericksen, a Manila native now living outside Sergeant Bluff, said. "We get to introduce the public to Filipino food.
Indeed, Filipino dishes can best be described as a perfect embodiment of "East meets West" cuisine.
Located in Southeast Asia between the South China Sea and the Pacific Ocean, the Philippines has food which combines traditional Asian ingredients as well as many that are associated with Spanish cuisine.
That's because the Philippines was under Spanish rule from the 16th century until just before the start of the 20th century.
Ericksen said Mateo specializes in both family fare and foods that native Filipinos would eat on the holidays.
"Rice served with vegetables and a meat represent a typical meal in the Philippines," she said. "More elaborate meals are eaten on special occasions."
Such showstopper entree items include Kare Kare, which is a beef and peanut stew served with onions, green beans, bok choy and eggplant; a Filipino Pork BBQ, which is grilled pork marinated in special spices, soy sauce and lemon juice; and Lechon Pork Belly, which consists of slowly roasted skin-on pork belly made with a variety of mixed vegetables.
All are served with rice and a house-made dipping sauce.
Equally as popular is Mateo's wide variety of pancit-based dishes.
Pancit -- the Filipino word for noodle -- was introduced to the country by early Chinese settlers.
Mateo customers are fond of both Pancit Malabon (fat rice noddles mixed with seasoned ground pork, blended with cabbage, celery with sliced boiled eggs) and Pancit Canton (thick egg noodles, sauteed with mixed veggies and slices of chicken and pork).
Did you think the concept of an all-day breakfast is new? Well, they've been doing that in the Philippines for centuries.
Ericksen said Tapsilog (grilled, marinated sirloin steak that is served with rice, an over-easy egg and a shredded carrot and young papaya relish) is delicious morning, noon or night.
However, never call her lumpiang "an egg roll."
"That drives me crazy," Ericksen said. "The Lumpiang Shanghai (ground pork served with mixed carrots, cilantro, water chestnuts and spices) and Lumpiang Gulay (the vegetarian version) are spring rolls, not egg rolls."
OK, but feel free to call the Mateo Pastrami sandwich by its regular name.
Yeah, Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering also has an American menu that comes with an Asian twist.
For instance, Ericksen makes Mateo's Pastrami with beef brisket covered with a red cabbage slaw. Diners also have their choice of having it served on marble rye or on a buttered Pan De Sol Bun (a Filipino Bread Roll).
Similarly, a plate of cheese curds can be made with either Wisconsin white cheddar cheese or with a spicy Sriracha-infused batter.
Perhaps, that is due to the Midwestern influence of Ericksen's husband Tim.
"Tim and I met online in 2001," Ericksen said. "I was new to America, working in human resources in California while Tim was a farmer in Iowa."
After less than a year, the two married and now have a son and daughter.
"Divina loved to cook and she's combined American food with Filipino food," Tim Ericksen said. "It always worked out really well at home."
Still, Ericksen wasn't certain she wanted to make the move from home chef to restaurant owner.
"My family in the Philippines was in the retail/wholesale food industry and I wasn't certain if that was the lifestyle for me," she admitted.
After much deliberation, Ericksen decided to follow her dream.
"I was born with an entrepreneurial streak," she said. "I decided why try to fight it?"
In fact, Ericksen would like to inspire other budding food entrepreneurs.
"I'm sure there are plenty of people who are catering by making food out of their own kitchens," she said. "That's how I started and I want to teach people how to go the next step."
Which may be the ultimate East meets West type of story.
"I enjoy bringing a part of my culture to Sergeant Bluff," Ericksen said. "Once, you try Filipino food, I'm sure you'll love it."