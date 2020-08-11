Blue Tequila adds color to Siouxland's Mexican restaurant scene

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Inside the kitchen of his family's restaurant, Eduardo Ortiz added yellow, red, green, orange blue-colored tequila into a glass tower that can hold up to 88 ounces of liquid.
Yes, you read that right. He was making a frozen margarita that will top the scale at around 5.5 pounds!
"Our tower margaritas have been very popular," Ortiz's wife, Gisel Lopez, explained while cutting up orange slices for the over-the-top drink. "Nobody has seen anything like it."
Margaritas aren't the only colorful items you'll discover at Blue Tequila, the Mexican restaurant owned by Lopez and Ortiz.
The decor of the Sergeant Bluff eatery contains exotic designs stained onto tabletops as well as folk art pieces adorning every wall.
Even the food is presented in an artistic fashion.
For instance, check out Blue Tequila's Pollo Feliz, which is grilled chicken, beef, shrimp and veggies that is served on top of a pineapple rind.
Or how about the Fajita Quesadilla, which is served with your choice of beef or chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, Spanish rice and freshly made flour tortillas.
"You can never go wrong with our quesadillas," Lopez said. "They're always popular with customers."
Opened at 148 Gaul Drive since October 2019, Blue Tequila also has a second location at 15 First St. N.E. in Le Mars, Iowa.
Both Lopez and Ortiz bring plenty of restaurant experience to Siouxland.
"We owned a restaurant outside of Peoria, Illinois, for many years," Lopez said.
A decision to be closer to family precipitated their move to Siouxland.
"We love the area and Sergeant Bluff has been so good to us," Lopez said.
That was especially true when Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a statewide health emergency in March which effectively ended indoor dining at restaurants in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
"We had to close our dining room but people still ordered food for takeout," Lopez explained. "They wanted to see Blue Tequila stay open because the community wanted to support its small businesses."
Which was good news since the family owned restaurant quickly acquired a reputation for creative cuisine and an unusually large menu.
"My husband Eduardo is always coming up with new entrees and, as soon as he introduces something, we add it to the menu," Lopez said.
This includes specialty dishes featuring steak, chicken, pork, seafood and vegetarian offerings in addition to more traditional Mexican fare like tacos, burritos and enchiladas.
Some must-try items include the Chori Pollo (grilled marinated chicken smothered with chorizo and cheese); Arroz con Mariscos (grilled marinated shrimp and scallops over a bed of rice, cheese and Ranchero sauce); and Steak Laredo (a 14-ounce T-bone steak with grilled shrimp, sauteed onions, tomatoes and jalapenos).
In the mood for dessert? Blue Tequila has fried ice cream that will hit the spot after a spicy entree.
While her husband is content to experiment with new menu items, Lopez runs the front of the house.
"People want variety and they enjoy trying things they've never seen before," Lopez said. "That's why Blue Tequila has been successful. You can get your favorite entree one day and something completely new the next day."
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.