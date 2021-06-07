Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A with LGBTQ+ donations

The company has since tried to distance itself from its less-than-supportive stance toward the LGBTQ+ community

For example, in 2019, Chick-fil-A made major changes to its charitable foundation, ending donations to two organizations that have been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ+ — the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Both organizations have taken controversial stands on homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

What's Burger King up to?

Burger King is trying to make up ground in the chicken sandwich wars. Popeyes struck gold with its chicken sandwich in 2019, which sent customers flocking to the fast-food chain to get their hands (and mouths) on one.

Since then, the quick-serve restaurant industry has fallen over itself to get in on the fried chicken sandwich action.

Wendy's, McDonald's, KFC, Shake Shack and many other competitors have blown up their staid chicken sandwiches for new ones or developed additional flavorful menu items. Americans have been eating more chicken and less beef the last few years, and low-growth, low-margin, low-loyalty fast-food companies are desperate for any leg up over the competition.