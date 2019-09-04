If, like me, you planted a handful of zucchini seeds several months ago, you are now probably trying to figure out what to do with all that squash.
Danielle Majeika is here to help. Her “Vegetable Gardener’s Cookbook” is loaded with great ideas for using the produce you are growing in your backyard. Majeika, who lives in South Dakota, is the creator of The Perpetual Season vegetarian blog.
The book is organized by the four seasons, with recipes for asparagus, peas and leeks in the spring chapter; heirloom tomatoes, corn and squash in the summer chapter; Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes for fall, and turnips, beets and onions in winter.
This recipe uses young summer zucchini to create a succulent side dish.