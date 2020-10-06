Classic cocktails, cutting-edge cuisine highlight restored Sioux City landmark

SIOUX CITY -- Lila Plambeck is getting used to the oohs and ahhs coming from first-time guests at Woodbury's, an American steakhouse located inside the historic Warrior Hotel, 525 Sixth St.

After all, these people are dining inside a downtown building that has sat vacant for more than 40 years.

"Every time I look out of a window, I know this exact view hasn't been experienced since the 1970s," Plambeck, the director of sales and marketing, said inside the lobby of the 10-story Art Deco-style hotel. "That's mind-blowing to me."

Walking up a marble staircase to the Warrior's second floor, people are dazzled by clubby seats, a fully-stocked bar as well as a bartender whose purplish-pink hair matches the stone flooring.

"Most days, I'm just a bartender since I don't have the training to call myself a 'mixologist,'" Abby Meyer said, while adding a cocktail cherry onto an expertly made Old Fashioned cocktail. "But I do OK."

A fashion designer when she isn't manning the bar at Sioux City's first Marriott Autograph Collection luxury hotel, Meyer is excited about her new work environment.

"You should see it at night," she said. "It's incredible."