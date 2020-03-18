Comet Chocolate Chippers is top vote-getter in NAIA Cookie Challenge

SIOUX CITY -- Even though the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship canceled its tournament, due to worries about the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Sioux City Journal's Cookie Challenge continued onward and we have a winner.

For those unfamiliar, the Journal asked each of the 32 participating schools to contribute a recipe for a favorite cookie, bar or brownie. Last week, we printed the recipes and opened the polls for readers to select a winner.

When online voting ended at noon Monday, it was the Comet Chocolate Chippers, from Mayville, N.D.'s Mayville State University, that secured 350 votes.

That was enough to beat out the Strawberry Daiquiri Cookies, from Providence, Rhode Island's Johnson & Wales University, which got 233 votes.

It also beat out Lancaster, California's University of Antelope Valley and its Buttery Double Chunk and Marshmallow Cookie, which received 96 votes.

No one could have predicted the way this year's tournament ended. However, nothing will ever take away the achievements of all of the athletes or their coaches.

We think you're all winners for making it all the way to Sioux City's Tyson Events Center.