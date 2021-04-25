Container gardening brings big flavors in small spaces

That all changes when he re-pots the peppers again into five-gallon buckets as soon as the temps warm up again.

"I do everything in stages," Burrish explained. "I slowly acclimate them to outdoor living.

To help his fatalii plants grow, he'll water them with magnesium-fortified H2O.

"Epsom salt works well," Burrish said.

So does supplementing potting soil with plenty of good compost.

"I keep adding compost to a bin I keep in my backyard," Burrish said. "Any food scrap or brush will do."

On this day, he was mushing around a mixture of discarded tamale husks as well as last fall's pumpkin parts into his compost pile.

This has been the pattern that Burrish has stuck to during the past two years.

"You really don't need a lot of space to have a container garden," he said. "You can grow as much or as little as you like."

Still, Burrish will check out advice gleaned from online sources when it comes to resources.

"I'll go on Facebook to see what other gardeners are doing," he said. "There is a big community who are willing to tell you what works and what doesn't work."