Container gardening brings big flavors in small spaces

SIOUX CITY -- There is never an off-season for growing heirloom hot Fatalii peppers, according to Sam Burrish.
Native to central and South Africa, the citrusy-tasting chili is the secret ingredient to the Green Lazer hot sauce that the Ho-Chunk, Inc. communications manager bottles for family and friends.
"I like using this pepper because the heat doesn't overwhelm the taste," Burrish said. "It is more of a slow burn."
So, what's with the unique spelling of "laser" in the name of the sauce?
"I call it Lazer with a 'z' because Green Lazer breaks all of the rules," Burrish said with a laugh.
Burrish's peppers are unique in another way.
They grow outdoors in containers during the warm months. Then, Burrish takes the best producing peppers and re-pots them in the colder months.
"Most people treat peppers as if they're annuals when they're actually perennials," he said. "As long as they're kept in a sunny spot, they'll perform well indoors when it is cold outside."
However, don't expect a handy and hardy harvest of hot peppers to temper your chills. Burrish's fatalii plants go into a vegetative state when kept inside the office of his Northside home.
That all changes when he re-pots the peppers again into five-gallon buckets as soon as the temps warm up again.
"I do everything in stages," Burrish explained. "I slowly acclimate them to outdoor living.
To help his fatalii plants grow, he'll water them with magnesium-fortified H2O.
"Epsom salt works well," Burrish said.
So does supplementing potting soil with plenty of good compost.
"I keep adding compost to a bin I keep in my backyard," Burrish said. "Any food scrap or brush will do."
On this day, he was mushing around a mixture of discarded tamale husks as well as last fall's pumpkin parts into his compost pile.
This has been the pattern that Burrish has stuck to during the past two years.
"You really don't need a lot of space to have a container garden," he said. "You can grow as much or as little as you like."
Still, Burrish will check out advice gleaned from online sources when it comes to resources.
"I'll go on Facebook to see what other gardeners are doing," he said. "There is a big community who are willing to tell you what works and what doesn't work."
One thing that absolutely doesn't work is giving plants too much sunlight.
"It's a common misconception that peppers need plenty of sunshine," Burrish said. "Given the heat of most Midwestern summers, plants can easily get too much sustained sun."
That means container positioning become important for plants to survive and thrive. Indeed, it is a big plus that container gardens have over more traditional gardens. Everything's portable.
Which is good news for Burrish, who has grown everything from tomatoes to cucumbers to herbs in the past.
"I'll often hit up all of the garden stores to see what looks interesting to me," he said. "The best advice that I can give to a first-time container gardener is to grow whatever catches your fancy. There is no right or wrong thing to grow. It is an entirely personal decision."
In Burrish's case, his veggie crop will also contain plenty of Habanero peppers and plenty of Fatalii peppers.
"It takes a lot of chili peppers to go into Green Lazer hot sauce," he said with a smile.