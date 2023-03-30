Dairy Queen has dropped its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.

DQ said it will celebrate the introduction of the Blizzard in 1985 by selling small Blizzards for 85 cents via an exclusive app offer April 10-23. To get the deal, customers must have a DQ rewards account so sign up now.

The summer menu includes two new flavors - Peanut Butter Puppy Chow and Oreo Brookie and three returning flavors, S’mores, Cotton Candy and Choco Dipped Strawberry.

Peanut Butter Puppy Chow features “crispy peanut butter puppy chow pieces, peanut butter and choco chunks” blended with vanilla soft serve.

Oreo Brookie has Oreo cookie pieces and brownie pieces blended in the ice cream.

S’mores features marshmallow filled chocolates and grahams.

Cotton candy has cotton candy-flavored sprinkles.

Choco Dipped has strawberry and chocolate chunks.

Dairy Queen said the s’mores flavor is No. 1 among the 19 popular Blizzard Treats. It has returned for a limited time.

