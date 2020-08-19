Fishy creations, California fries and tricked-up tortillas on the menu at Sioux City's Tako N' Madre

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Francisco Lepe, a former Southern Californian now living in Sioux City, said Los Angeles-based food truck operators had to use ingenuity to stand out from a crowded field.

"You were always looking forward for that special something that would capture a customer's imagination," he explained. "You wanted to create food that would really separate you from everyone else."

Since April, Lepe and his business partner Alejandro Martinez have been bringing some Southern California flavor to the streets of Sioux City, via Tako N' Madre, a food truck that draws steady lines of customers, every Friday and Saturday night at the Butcher Shop, 99 W. Seventh St.

"We're ready for business by 3:30 or 4 p.m. and stick around until 10:30 or 11 p.m.," Lepe said. "That is, until we run out of food."

"We've been running out of food regularly," interjected Martinez. "Business has been picking up."

That's to be expected since Tako N' Madre is known for a menu of made-to-order faves like burritos, tortas and quesadillas.

"Customers expect certain things on a Mexican food trucks," Lepe said. "People love a good burrito."

But Tako N' Madre has plenty of options you won't see at other food trucks.