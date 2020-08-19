Fishy creations, California fries and tricked-up tortillas on the menu at Sioux City's Tako N' Madre

SIOUX CITY -- Francisco Lepe, a former Southern Californian now living in Sioux City, said Los Angeles-based food truck operators had to use ingenuity to stand out from a crowded field.
"You were always looking forward for that special something that would capture a customer's imagination," he explained. "You wanted to create food that would really separate you from everyone else."
Since April, Lepe and his business partner Alejandro Martinez have been bringing some Southern California flavor to the streets of Sioux City, via Tako N' Madre, a food truck that draws steady lines of customers, every Friday and Saturday night at the Butcher Shop, 99 W. Seventh St.
"We're ready for business by 3:30 or 4 p.m. and stick around until 10:30 or 11 p.m.," Lepe said. "That is, until we run out of food."
"We've been running out of food regularly," interjected Martinez. "Business has been picking up."
That's to be expected since Tako N' Madre is known for a menu of made-to-order faves like burritos, tortas and quesadillas.
"Customers expect certain things on a Mexican food trucks," Lepe said. "People love a good burrito."
But Tako N' Madre has plenty of options you won't see at other food trucks.
While Lepe, Martinez and their crew will set you up with tacos made with steak, marinated pork, marinated chicken, chorizo or birria (slow-cooked stew meat), be sure to check out Tako N' Madre's more specialized options.
For instance, their fish taco comes with beer-battered fish, shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo, cilantro and a refreshingly smooth cream sauce.
Similarly, Tako N' Madre's Spicy Shrimp Taco comes with shrimp sauteed in a spicy chili sauce while the Baja Shrimp Taco comes with shrimp sauteed with garlic, tomatoes, onions and roasted pepper.
"You can't get tacos with seafood at very many food trucks," Lepe said. "Tako N' Madre's seafood tacos are as good as ones you'd find in either Mexico or Southern California."
The same argument can be made about Lepe's seriously loco Mexi-Dogs, which come with two bacon-wrapped franks, Pico de Gallo, ketchup, mustard and a zesty house sauce served in a fluffy bun.
However, Tako N' Madre's most popular meals are Lepe's own creations.
The Cali Fries are fries that come topped with steak, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and a house sauce while the Quesataco combines two all-time food truck staples.
"A Quesataco is a taco that has its filling held together by melted grilled cheese," Lepe explained. "It is both a grilled cheese sandwich and a taco. It is delicious."
Tako N' Madre's growing customer base will attest to that. Indeed, its more fanatical fans have been clamoring for more regular hours.
Unfortunately, Martinez said neither he nor Lepe are ready to commit to the rigors of the food truck quite yet. Both men hold down regular jobs while operating Tako N' Madre on their days off.
"We'd love to devote more time to the food truck," he said. "We can't do it now. Maybe, next year."
Until then, diehard Tako N' Madre fans will have to confine their fish taco and loco hot dog frenzies to the weekends.
For a transplanted Los Angelino like Lepe, living in Sioux City provides a nice and less hectic change of pace.
This doesn't mean he isn't on the lookout for Tako N' Madre's next innovation.
"You want to create food that is different from everyone else's," Lepe said. "Everybody wants to stand out."
