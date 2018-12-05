SIOUX CITY -- Neither rain, sleet nor snow could keep Brian Swaine from delivering food from your favorite restaurant.
"I'm originally from Nova Scotia, Canada, where a 10-inch snowfall is considered a flurry," the now North Sioux City resident explained a few days before Siouxland experienced a three-inch snowfall. "I actually don't mind driving in bad weather."
Which is very good news since Swaine is a driver for Bite Squad, an on-demand restaurant delivery service, which recently added Sioux City to its coverage area.
Customers may order and pay for food online at BiteSquad.com, or by using the Bite Squad app, between 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Starting at $2.99, delivery fees are based upon the distance between the customer and a restaurant.
Delivery is available within a seven-mile radius of more than 30 participating Sioux City restaurants.
Currently on board are such national restaurants as Burger King, Red Robin and Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar. However, the majority of Bite Squad's participating restaurants are either new -- like Bar Louie -- or locally owned like Trattoria Fresco, Half Moon Bar & Grill and Brightside Cafe and Deli.
Located at 525 Fourth St., Brightside Cafe and Deli actually happens to be both new and locally owned.
An eatery specializing in burgers, deli subs, salads, wraps as well as all-day breakfast favorites, Brightside, owned by brothers Erik and Juan Munoz, first opened its doors in May 2018.
"When you have a new restaurant, you try different ways of getting your name out there," Juan Munoz explained. "As a Bite Squad participating restaurant, Brightside will be among established places (like Horizons Family Restaurant, Johnnie Mars and Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich)."
Plus it will allow Brightside to expand beyond the downtown district.
"While we've done our own deliveries in the past, Bite Squad handles everything on its own," Juan Munoz said. "From ordering to delivery to payment, everything is done on their end."
"When you have a small restaurant and a small staff, that takes a lot of pressure off us," he added. "Less pressure is a very good thing."
After all, that allows the Munoz Brothers to concentrate on making such popular items like the Grizzly Omelette (loaded with ham, bacon, sausage and cheese, served with toast and potatoes) and the Brightside Burger (a one-third pound burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, cheese and a secret, house-made sauce).
Plus it gives Bite Squad drivers like Swaine a chance to deliver fresh, fast and in-person.
"I think Bite Squad is really on the cutting edge of food delivery," he said. "The app is as easy and user-friendly as you can get."
That's important since the Minneapolis-based Bite Squad is currently in more than 300 U.S. cities, with many more on the way.
Since starting his new job a few weeks ago, Swaine said the number of deliveries he's been making increases all the time.
"The nice thing is we delivery your favorite restaurant food to your home, your office or wherever," he said. "We bring the food, fast and hot, to you."
"What can be better than that?" Swaine asked.