On the go eats

WHAT IS IT: Bite Squad, a third-party food delivery service based out of Minneapolis, provides delivery service to more than 30 participating Sioux City restaurants.

WHO'S ON THE LIST: Currently, Bite Squad delivers food from national restaurants like Burger King, Firehouse Subs and Crave American Kitchen and Sushi Bar as well as smaller restaurants like 1008 Key Club, Elilly Restaurant & Coffee House and Shahi Palace, among other eateries. For a complete listing of restaurants and menus, go to BiteSquad.com.

HOW LARGE IS THE COVERAGE AREA: Delivery is available within a seven-mile radius of the restaurant.

HOW CAN YOU PLACE AN ORDER: Orders can be made, from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, by going to BiteSquad.com or by using the Bite Squad app. Delivery fees start at $2.99, and is based upon the distance between a restaurant and a customer.