Girl Scout cookies return this week with a new flavor to satisfy your snack cravings.

The new cookie, Raspberry Rally, is a thin and crispy new cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolate coating to please every sweet-tooth. It looks similar to its cousin the Thin Mint.

The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Council will begin to sell cookies online on Friday and at local booths on Feb. 17. Use the “Cookie Finder” at girlscoutsnebraska.org to find a booth near you.

The new Raspberry Rally cookie won’t be sold at booths — it is only available for purchase online.

This season, the original shortbread cookies are getting a makeover with the new name of “Trefoils” while still continuing their traditional flavor.

In addition to Trefoils and Raspberry Rallys, this year’s cookie flavors are: Adventurefuls, Caramel deLites, Thin Mints (vegan), Peanut Butter Sandwich (vegan), Toast-Yay! (vegan), Peanut Butter Patties (vegan), Lemonades (vegan), and Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free).

The money raised through cookie sales will help provide experiences for service projects, travel and summer camps.

The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska has about 13,700 members and works to teach girls the importance of financial literacy, budgeting, innovative thinking and decision making along with the character traits of courage, confidence and character.