Hinton restaurant adds Midwestern classics to popular burger, pizza offerings

HINTON, Iowa -- When she was a high school student in Emerson, Nebraska, Sara Vaydich took an aptitude test to determine her best career path.
"They suggested my ideal job was tending bar," she said, shaking her head, years later. "Me? I wanted to be a lawyer."
Instead of going to law school, Vaydich moved to Hinton, got married and raised a family while working as a bookkeeper and running a small daycare.
In August, an opportunity arose when she and her husband Jeff Vaydich purchased Junkyard Pub 'n Grub, a popular sports bar and restaurant from Joe and Haylee Junck, who had opened it five years earlier.
Here's the kicker: Vaydich is behind the counter of her own bar and grill, making a Junk-na-do, the 1116 Starview Drive eatery's signature cocktail.
'That high school aptitude test was right on the money," the outgoing and witty Vaydich said with a laugh. "I'm tending bar and loving every minute of it."
Being one of the Junkyard's bartenders is just one of Vaydich's role as co-owner and full-time manager. She also spends a considerable amount of time inside the restaurant's kitchen.
"I may be a newcomer as a short order cook but I sure know how to make stick-to-your-ribs farm food," she explained.
Indeed, one of Vaydich's first steps was to expand the junkyard's hours to include lunch as a way to attract Hinton residents as well as travelers entering town via Highway 75.
What kind of food can Junkyard aficionados find during the noon hour? Midwestern fare like biscuits and gravy, hot beef sandwiches as well as homemade chili with a cinnamon roll on the side.
"The classic, small town meals were the first things I added to the menu," Vaydich said. "They've been a big success."
Don't worry though. Vaydich has no intention of messing with the distinctive foods that the Junkyard is known for.
That includes the Taco Pizza (ground beef, two types of cheeses, onion, tomato, tortilla chips and lettuce served with hot sauce); the Oinker Pizza (pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and bacon bits); and the always popular Garbage Pizza (pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, green pepper, black olives, onions and mushrooms).
Vaydich said such over-the-top burgers like the Junkyard (a juicy beef patty, topped with bacon, barbecue sauce, onion rings and cheddar cheese on a toasted bun) and the Wrecker (a burger stuffed with queso and topped with onion rings, barbecue sauce and eight strips of bacon) will keep diners coming back for more.
"The Junkyard always had a reputation for great food," Vaydich said. "We don't see much need to fix what wasn't broken in the first place."
Another thing that the Junkyard was known for was its family appeal.
"People like that mom and dad can have a drink and watch a football game at the bar while the kids can play video games or the claw machine in back, Vaydich explained.
This is something that she knows first hand.
"Long before Jeff and I bought the Junkyard, this was a favorite place for our family," Vaydich said. "We'd ask the kids where they'd like to eat after a sporting event or a school event? They'd always say let's go to the Junkyard."
In the kitchen, Vaydich added topping after topping onto a a straight-out-the-over taco pizza. It is clear she's not skimping on any of the ingredients.
She then fixed a strawberry and mango Junk-na-do cocktail (think of it as a rum-filled ICEE) from behind the bar.
"I love taking care of customers, making sure they're having a good time," Vaydich said. "Maybe, that's what the high school aptitude test was able to detect in my personality."
"Whatever it was, they were right," she continued. "Whether I'm in the kitchen with my crew or behind the bar, making drinks, I now have the job I was always meant to have."