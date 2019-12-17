Hinton restaurant adds Midwestern classics to popular burger, pizza offerings

"The Junkyard always had a reputation for great food," Vaydich said. "We don't see much need to fix what wasn't broken in the first place."

Another thing that the Junkyard was known for was its family appeal.

"People like that mom and dad can have a drink and watch a football game at the bar while the kids can play video games or the claw machine in back, Vaydich explained.

This is something that she knows first hand.

"Long before Jeff and I bought the Junkyard, this was a favorite place for our family," Vaydich said. "We'd ask the kids where they'd like to eat after a sporting event or a school event? They'd always say let's go to the Junkyard."

In the kitchen, Vaydich added topping after topping onto a a straight-out-the-over taco pizza. It is clear she's not skimping on any of the ingredients.

She then fixed a strawberry and mango Junk-na-do cocktail (think of it as a rum-filled ICEE) from behind the bar.

"I love taking care of customers, making sure they're having a good time," Vaydich said. "Maybe, that's what the high school aptitude test was able to detect in my personality."