Iowa BBQ Company brings southern cuisine to Northwest Iowa

LE MARS, Iowa -- Michelle Holub is quickly becoming an expert chef when it comes to Southern cuisine yet she's never been further south than the Ozark Mountains.
"Does Branson, Missouri, count?" she asked.
Um ... probably not.
But Holub does have a knack for making down home cornbread, mac and cheese and, most important, smoked brisket, sausages and pulled pork.
That's important because she's been working at Iowa BBQ Company ever since the 100 Plymouth St. S.W. eatery first opened its doors in July 2018.
Holub replaced Iowa BBQ Company's original executive chef, Keaton Kimble, earlier this year.
A Le Mars native who fell in love with Southern barbecue while working at a restaurant in Little Rock, Arkansas, Kimble created Iowa BBQ Company's saucy cuisine with veteran restaurant owner Joe Sitzmann.
"Keaton loved down home cooking and so did I," Sitzmann explained. "We both looked at Iowa BBQ Company as a place where you could order something at the counter, eat it and be on your way."
However, don't confuse Iowa BBQ's food with fast food.
Indeed, the ginormous outdoor smokers are manned, day and night, by expert cooks.
"In a heat wave, we have our smokers going," Sitzmann said. "While we're closed for a few months every winter, our smokers will still be going when there's snow on the ground."
It probably goes without saying that there is always an appreciative fan base for Iowa BBQ Company's grub.
"People don't ordinarily think that the 'Ice Cream Capital of the World' would have authentic barbecue but people are willing to drive great distances for our food," Sitzmann said. "Social media's been great at getting the word out."
"Plus we've had truck drivers pulling off the highway who give us rave reviews," Holub interjected. "Truck drivers tell it like it is."
Thankfully, they enjoy Iowa BBQ Company's unpretentious cuisine. Here, you can get your choice (one-fourth pound, one-half pound or one-pound) of brisket, pulled pork or sausage links.
Want it between two slices of bread? No problem. Want it with homemade potato salad, beans, Cole Slaw, fried okra or jalapeno poppers? A friendly face at the counter is only too happy to help.
In fact, Iowa BBQ Company's grab-and-go way of doing business proved surprisingly popular when more traditional eateries struggled during the coronavirus crisis.
"For a long time, sit-down restaurant had to reinvent themselves and beef up their to-go menus," Sitzmann explained. "Iowa BBQ Company didn't have those problems since we've always done business that way."
So, how does "Ice Cream Capital of the World" BBQ stack up against Kansas City, Texas, or Carolina BBQ?
According to Sitzmann, Iowa BBQ incorporates the best parts of other regions while adding some special touches all their own.
That's includes some delicious sauces which have been created by Holub herself.
"I came up with the recipe for our Verde BBQ sauce," she said, smiling. "People seem to like that one a lot."
