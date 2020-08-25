Kats Grub adds down home favorites, quirky originals to Siouxland food truck scene

SIOUX CITY -- When Kat Pendleton says, "Don't be hangry," she means it.
"No one leaves here without some good food for their soul," Pendleton, the proprietor of Kats Grub, said in the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church parking lot. "That's for sure."
Working at a bank for more than 13 years, Pendleton knew she needed a change of pace.
"I wanted to do something I could feel passionate about," she said.
It was then that Pendleton decided to follow a path of her grandfather, the late John Shores.
"My grandfather was one of the first African-American business owners in Sioux City," she said. "When he owned Johnny's Parking Lot, downtown, my grandfather's philosophy was to follow the golden rule and be willing to help others."
Obviously, John Shores' acumen proved successful. He was named one of the "Businessmen of the Year," according to an article that appeared in the Sioux City Journal.
More importantly, he inspired his granddaughter to try her hand at self-entrepreneurship.
In 2019, Pendleton began Kats Grub -- a catering business specializing in down home soul food. She bought and completely refurbished a used food truck early this year.
Since then, Kats Grub's distinctively leopard-spotted food truck has been seen at area festivals and the Morningside public library parking lot, as well as at Mount Zion, 1421 Geneva St. For a complete rundown of locations, go to Facebook.com/KatsGrub.
From her kitchen on wheels, Pendleton makes such comfort food favorites as Sweet Chili Bacon Cheeseburgers, Fish & Shrimp Po' Boys, Spicy Chicken Sandwiches and stick-to-your-ribs BBQ Pulled Pork.
But don't miss out on Kats Grub's cuisine-defying Soul Food Eggrolls. And yes, you did read that right.
"My eggrolls are made with turkey leg meat, cornbread and collard greens," Pendleton said. "They're wonderful."
If for some reason, you're still hangry from all of that grub, feel free to grab a slice of Pendleton's Preacher's Cake, which is made with pineapple, pecans and coconut along with a cream cheese frosting.
"This is the moistest cake you'll ever eat," she explained. "A Preacher's Cake is an old Southern tradition."
Pendleton admitted that she surprised some of her relatives by pursuing something as risky as a food business. But she believed in herself and saw a need in bringing soul food to Siouxland.
"You can get all kinds of stuff from food trucks, with the exception of soul food," she said with a smile. "I wanted to change that."
With a menu that included traditional Southern faves and some fusion newcomers, Pendleton is bringing a unique twist to the food truck scene.
Plus she's following in the footsteps of John Shores.
"If you follow the golden rule and show a willingness to help others, you'll always do good business," Pendleton said. "If you have a passion for what you do, customers will always respond."
From her mobile restaurant, Pendleton boxes up a to-go box of Kats Grub's ever-popular Soul Food Eggrolls.
"I'm adding a variety of different sauces," she said. "You never know which one you'll like best."
As Pendleton prepares for another busy day at Kats Grub, it is easy to imagine John Shores is smiling when looking down at his granddaughter.
