Koi Sushi & Steakhouse brings Japanese fusion to Sioux City

If you're on a date -- or if you're really hungry -- there is the Koi Love Boat (16 pieces of raw sashimi, 12 pieces of sushi and two of the chef's special rolls) and the Koi Party Boat (20 pieces of sashimi, 16 pieces of sushi and three of the chef's special rolls).

Naturally, both items are served on boat-shaped wooden platters.

Asked if he considers himself a food stylist or a food educator, Ang said he is probably a bit of both.

"Food should be delicious to eat and presented in a beautiful fashion," he said.

Ang is also willing to help customers decide what to order.

A sushi chef for more than 20 years, he said diners on the East and West coasts prefer raw fish while Midwesterners prefer cooked fish as well as more fusion fare.

"People in different parts of the country have different tastes," Ang said. "You must be able to meet every challenge."

This has been Ang's culinary philosophy and it has benefited throughout his travels.

"I enjoy teaching chefs how to make sushi before moving on every few months," he explained. "That keeps things fresh and challenging for me."