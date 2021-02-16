Krispy Kreme is offering a limited-edition Mars doughnut to celebrate NASA's rover landing

When NASA's Perseverance rover goes through the "seven minutes of terror" to land itself on Mars Feb. 18, you can sit back, watch the NASA coverage and relax.

It's not every day that NASA lands an SUV-size rover on Mars. The last rover to land on Mars was Curiosity in 2012; the stationary InSight lander touched down in 2018.

To mark the rare occasion, Krispy Kreme is offering a limited-edition themed doughnut — only available on Thursday.

The Mars doughnut will look like the red planet itself.

The caramel-dipped and chocolate cream-filled doughnut is topped with a swirl that resembles Mars, and it's even sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs for that authentic dusty Martian touch.

If you submitted your name during NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" campaign, which put almost 11 million names on the rover before it departed for its journey to Mars, bring your "boarding pass" to Krispy Kreme and your Mars Doughnut is free.