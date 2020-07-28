You are the owner of this article.
Louis Bro's BBQ spices up Sioux City's food truck scene with rib shack favorites
SIOUX CITY -- Quincy Louis greets each and every customer who passes by the Louis Bro's Family Style BBQ food truck the same way.

First, he suggests hungry patrons to "come git you some" expertly smoked barbecue.

Secondly, Louis recommends the best way to wash down such succulent meat is with a big cup of watermelon lemonade.

"I guarantee it," he says with a smile. "It will make your tongue happy."

Quianna Louis hands pork sandwiches through the pick up window at Louis Bro's BBQ.

As luck would have it, Louis is right on the money when it comes to food and drink choices. 

Louis Bro's pulled pork, brisket and baby back ribs are well-seasoned and melt-in-your-mouth delicious and the watermelon lemonade -- with actual chunks of watermelon floating in the cup -- is sheer genius.

"Told you the lemonade was good," Louis says as a line begins to form in front of his small food truck. "It's taking Sioux City by storm."

With a trailer/kitchen that looks like a down-home rib shack, Louis Bro's BBQ can often by spotted in the parking lot of Family Dollar (1400 Jackson St.); Bomgaars (1732 Hamilton Blvd.); and the Sioux City Public Library's Morningside branch (4005 Morningside Ave.); on different days.

Jesus Lopez prepares baby back ribs at Louis Bro's BBQ. Many of the food truck's recipes come from owner Quincy Louis' own family. 

This week, Louis Bro's BBQ will be parked at the Dakota-Thurston County Fair until Sunday.

"You see, we have to be a bit particular about the places we go," Louis explains. "To be honest, we've had to turn down locations or catering gigs because of prior commitments."

Which, he says, is a good problem to have for a food truck that has only been around for a few months.

"Before now, we'd cater some corporate gigs or do short-term stuff," Louis says. "This spring is the first time we decided to really this in a big way."

Lena Dunbar prepares a pork sandwich at Louis Bros BBQ, a food truck owned by Omaha native Quincy Louis. A veteran restaurant manager, Louis began his food truck business earlier this spring. 

While Louis Bro's BBQ is the first outlet the Omaha native has owned, Louis brings plenty of food-related experience to the plate.

Louis was the manager at several IHOP locations in both Omaha and Sioux City over the years.

However, he readily admits that most of the Louis Bro's BBQ recipes came straight from his own family. 

"I'm from a family with eight kids," Louis explains. "We never had much money but we sure did eat well."

Austin Ward orders food at Louis Bro's BBQ in the parking lot of the Hamilton Boulevard Bomgaars store.

With meats smoked in back of Louis Bro's BBQ trailer, Louis says the atmosphere is as unpretentious as a summertime, backyard barbecue.

That is due to the fact Louis employs plenty of family members. 

"Brother, sisters, wives, kids, families mean everything to me," he says.

Giving back to the community is also important.

Whenever possible, Louis Bro's BBQ will devote its entire Sunday menu to classic soul cooking.  

Lena Dunbar puts barbeque sauce on a pork sandwich at the Louis Bros BBQ food truck. All meats are slowly cooked in back of the food truck's kitchen, according to owner Quincy Louis. 

"We'll park our trailer at Thompson Drug (911 W. Seventh St.) and make plenty of ribs, fried chicken, hot links, mac and cheese as well as four different kinds of Kool-Aid," Louis said. "At $10 a meal, it is the best bargain around."

After a busy lunch rush, Louis greets a handful of stragglers wanting to try some down-home barbecue goodness.

"We have a lot of people who've never had our food before but we've also had a lot of people who follow us on Facebook," he says. "As soon as they find out where we're parked, they come running."

If you go

WHAT: Louis Bro's Family Style BBQ food truck

TYPE OF CUISINE: Down-home barbecue chicken, baby back ribs, brisket, pulled pork and plenty of sides. Also, soul food and Native American foods on occasion.

WHEN: Beginning at 11 a.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

WHERE: Go to www.facebook.com/louisbrosfamilystylebbq for information on each day's location.

                                                   

