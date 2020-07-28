Louis Bro's BBQ spices up Sioux City's food truck scene with rib shack favorites

"You see, we have to be a bit particular about the places we go," Louis explains. "To be honest, we've had to turn down locations or catering gigs because of prior commitments."

Which, he says, is a good problem to have for a food truck that has only been around for a few months.

"Before now, we'd cater some corporate gigs or do short-term stuff," Louis says. "This spring is the first time we decided to really this in a big way."

While Louis Bro's BBQ is the first outlet the Omaha native has owned, Louis brings plenty of food-related experience to the plate.

Louis was the manager at several IHOP locations in both Omaha and Sioux City over the years.

However, he readily admits that most of the Louis Bro's BBQ recipes came straight from his own family.

"I'm from a family with eight kids," Louis explains. "We never had much money but we sure did eat well."

With meats smoked in back of Louis Bro's BBQ trailer, Louis says the atmosphere is as unpretentious as a summertime, backyard barbecue.

That is due to the fact Louis employs plenty of family members.