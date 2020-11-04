New South Sioux City eatery serves food and drink faves from Jalisco, Mexico

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- When Lorena Perez isn't handling on the books at her husband's car dealerships in South Sioux City and Vermillion, South Dakota, she is taking care of their three teenage children.

If that isn't enough to keep her hopping, Perez recently added running a full-service restaurant to her busy schedule.

"My husband (Pablo Ramirez) and I purchased this building, with intention of refurbishing and turning it into a bar," she said of the 710 Dakota Ave. location. "The renovation went well and we decided it can now be both a bar and a restaurant."

That was how Angelina's Cantina was born back in August.

According to Perez, business has been brisk at the authentic Mexican eatery that shares the name of own mother.

"It was actually Pablo's idea to name the restaurant after my mom," Perez explained.

"Angelina had always been so nice to me," Pablo Ramirez said. "Honoring her like this was very important to me."

The real-life Angelina was an excellent home cook in her native Jalisco, Mexico. However, she seldom worked with seafood, which is the specialty at Angelina's Cantina.