New South Sioux City eatery serves food and drink faves from Jalisco, Mexico
top story

New South Sioux City eatery serves food and drink faves from Jalisco, Mexico

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- When Lorena Perez isn't handling on the books at her husband's car dealerships in South Sioux City and Vermillion, South Dakota, she is taking care of their three teenage children.

If that isn't enough to keep her hopping, Perez recently added running a full-service restaurant to her busy schedule.

"My husband (Pablo Ramirez) and I purchased this building, with intention of refurbishing and turning it into a bar," she said of the 710 Dakota Ave. location. "The renovation went well and we decided it can now be both a bar and a restaurant."

That was how Angelina's Cantina was born back in August.

According to Perez, business has been brisk at the authentic Mexican eatery that shares the name of own mother.

"It was actually Pablo's idea to name the restaurant after my mom," Perez explained. 

"Angelina had always been so nice to me," Pablo Ramirez said. "Honoring her like this was very important to me."

The real-life Angelina was an excellent home cook in her native Jalisco, Mexico. However, she seldom worked with seafood, which is the specialty at Angelina's Cantina.

Indeed, Angelina's serves wonderfully festive Campechana with shrimp, octopus, mini scallops, ceviche, clams, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, avocado and your choice of sauce inside a serving glass.

Think of this as a chilled seafood cocktail containing cameos from many members of the sea.

Angelina's Cantina

Angelina's Cantina cook Juan Mora adds different types of seafood for Campechana, one of the cold seafood specialties at the South Sioux City restaurant.

Just as delicious are the Camarones Empanizados (breaded shrimp) that are topped with creamy wedges of avocado.

Perez's personal favorite is Angelina's Pasta, which has shrimp, octopus, min scallops, mussels, clams and fettuccini served with a tangy red sauce.

Wait, pasta in a a Mexican restaurant?

"Pasta in a Mexican dish is very different than pasta in an Italian dish," Perez said. "The tastes aren't at all similar."

Meat eaters will enjoy Angelina's Cantina's Carne Tampiquena, which consists of thin strip of sirloin, a cheese enchilada, rice, beans, onions and jalapeno.

Angelina's Cantina

Juan Mora prepares a bowl of shrimp Campechana in the kitchen at Angelina's Cantina. According to owner Lorena Perez, Angelina's Cantina specialized in seafood dishes from Jalisco, Mexico.

While each order comes with a complimentary bowl of fried pork rinds as well as a dipping sauce made with one of Perez's own recipes.

"Many Mexican restaurants serve tortilla chips and salsa," she explained. "We decided to go with pork rinds instead."

Thankfully, Angelina's Cantina has a drink menu that will satisfy your thirst.

We recommend the Cazuela, which is a drink that contains tequila, orange juice, lime juice and sliced pieces of grapefruit. 

If you want to walk on the wild side, check out the Vampiros, which is a cocktail that comes with crushed mango, chamoy, and, believe it or not, Tamarind-flavored vodka.

Angelina's Cantina

Angel Vasquez prepares the signature Angelina's Pasta at Angelina's Cantina, a new restaurant located at 710 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City. Owner Lorena Perez said fettuccini give this otherwise Mexican dish a unique taste.

"Our restaurant is one of the few places that have Tamarind vodka," Perez said of the drink flavored like the sweet, pulpy fruit. "It's quite good."

We sampled it and she's right.

In fact, Angelina's Cantina is a restaurant where diners can expect the unexpected.

From theme party nights to weekend Mariachi bands, Perez has big plans for the property.

"We want Angelina's Cantina to be a place where you can always get great food and drink in a place with a fun atmosphere," she said.     

If you go

WHAT:  Angelina's Cantina

WHERE: 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

PHONE:  402-404-8029

