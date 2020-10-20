New Southern Hills Mall eatery reimagines 80s-era pizzeria for the next generation

SIOUX CITY -- For the past several weeks, Jeremy Nicolls has been hard at work, trying to "Chuck-ify" the Southern Hills Mall location that had been home to the former Chuck E. Cheese.
"There was nothing wrong with Chuck E. Cheese," he explained, inside the newly renovated space. "However, Maude's Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor won't be just for little kids anymore."
According to general manager Nicolls, Maude's is being positioned as the ultimate entertainment and party headquarters.
With '80s era retro arcade games and grown-up sized inflatables in place of animatronic mice, it is clear that this business is geared toward teens as well as fun-loving adults.
Certainly, the choose-your-own-toppings pizza and the premium milkshakes have a bit of a "Back to the Future" feel. (And, if you want to go back to Southern Hills Mall's roots, the space was home to Happy Joe's pizza.)
Nicolls said that is intentional since Maude's was modeled after an Ottumwa, Iowa, pizza parlor which was owned by a woman unsurprisingly named Maude.
"The owners grew up in the southeastern part of the state," Nicolls said. "When they were teenagers, their go-to place was Maude's."
Coming up with the concept for a new fast-casual eatery, the owners reached out to the family of Maude, who had passed away many years earlier.
"Maude's daughter loved the concept of a slightly old-fashioned pizza parlor and our owners wanted to pay tribute to the woman who meant a lot to them as teens," Nicolls said.
As soon as you walk in, customers can read about the real-life inspiration behind the brand and, throughout the establishment, there are caricatures of a woman with a passion for pizza.
What sets Maude's pizzas apart from the rest of the pack are their fresh toppings, made-from-scratch dough and special sauce.
"Our sauce is a little sweet but not-too-sweet," Nicolls said. "Our guests really love it."
Another feature drawing raves from Maude's clientele are the shakes made by assistant manager Jamie Shephard.
"Just when you think we can't fit anymore chocolate into a shake, we'll add a bit more," she said, while making a Dig Dug Mug shake.
Like many of Maude's premium shakes, the Dig Dug was named after an '80s arcade game, which isn't lost on Nicolls, who was also a child of that era.
"When I saw the arcade games being chosen, I smiled," he recalled. "I remembered playing that back in the day."
Such games may seem nostalgic to adults. But to kids, these games are simply a lot of fun.
"This is kind of the key for Maude's," Nicolls said. "We're not just an arcade place or an ice cream place or a pizza place. We're all of the above and more."
Well, the "more" part also includes local and domestic tap and bottled beers from 8 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
"We will be a family place most of the time but, during 'Maude's After Dark,' we'll be more adult-friendly," Nicolls said. "You can eat delicious pizza, drink your favorite type of beer, have unlimited arcade play and, even, be a kid on one of our inflatables."
"How cool is that?" he asked.
And in case you're wondering about arcade games and inflatable in the age of COVID, Nicolls and his crew follow CDC protocol when it comes to cleanliness.
"Our goal is make sure everybody has a good time," he added. "That includes ensuring their safety."
Looking out into Maude's play space, Nicolls said it follows a niche that is popping up in other parts of the country. It is an arcade place which, on occasion, also sells beer.
Still, Maude's is more about the great pizza, the great milkshakes and the great times.
"I'd like to think this is something that would meet Maude's approval," Nicolls said. "We want to become the new go-to place for kids as well as adults who remember what a fun place a pizza parlor can be."
