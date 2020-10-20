New Southern Hills Mall pizzeria reimagines 80s-era joint for future generations

Such games may seem nostalgic to adults. But to kids, these games are simply a lot of fun.

"This is kind of the key for Maude's," Nicolls said. "We're not just an arcade place or an ice cream place or a pizza place. We're all of the above and more."

Well, the "more" part also includes local and domestic tap and bottled beers from 8 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

"We will be a family place most of the time but, during 'Maude's After Dark,' we'll be more adult-friendly," Nicolls said. "You can eat delicious pizza, drink your favorite type of beer, have unlimited arcade play and, even, be a kid on one of our inflatables."

"How cool is that?" he asked.

And in case you're wondering about arcade games and inflatable in the age of COVID, Nicolls and his crew follow CDC protocol when it comes to cleanliness.

"Our goal is make sure everybody has a good time," he added. "That includes ensuring their safety."

Looking out into Maude's play space, Nicolls said it follows a niche that is popping up in other parts of the country. It is an arcade place which, on occasion, also sells beer.