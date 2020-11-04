Newly opened South Sioux City Mexican restaurant serves up seafood and spirits

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- When Lorena Perez isn't handling on the books at her husband's car dealerships in South Sioux City and Vermillion, South Dakota, she is taking care of their three teenage children.
If that isn't enough to keep her hopping, Perez recently added running a full-service restaurant to her busy schedule.
"My husband (Pablo Ramirez) and I purchased this building, with intention of refurbishing and turning it into a bar," she said of the 710 Dakota Ave. location. "The renovation went well and we decided it can now be both a bar and a restaurant."
That was how Angelina's Cantina was born back in August.
According to Perez, business has been brisk at the authentic Mexican eatery that shares the name of own mother.
"It was actually Pablo's idea to name the restaurant after my mom," Perez explained.
"Angelina had always been so nice to me," Pablo Ramirez said. "Honoring her like this was very important to me."
The real-life Angelina was an excellent home cook in her native Jalisco, Mexico. However, she seldom worked with seafood, which is the specialty at Angelina's Cantina.
Indeed, Angelina's serves wonderfully festive Campechana with shrimp, octopus, mini scallops, ceviche, clams, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, avocado and your choice of sauce inside a serving glass.
Think of this as a chilled seafood cocktail containing cameos from many members of the sea.
Just as delicious are the Camarones Empanizados (breaded shrimp) that are topped with creamy wedges of avocado.
Perez's personal favorite is Angelina's Pasta, which has shrimp, octopus, min scallops, mussels, clams and fettuccini served with a tangy red sauce.
Wait, pasta in a a Mexican restaurant?
"Pasta in a Mexican dish is very different than pasta in an Italian dish," Perez said. "The tastes aren't at all similar."
Support Local Journalism
Meat eaters will enjoy Angelina's Cantina's Carne Tampiquena, which consists of thin strip of sirloin, a cheese enchilada, rice, beans, onions and jalapeno.
Each order comes with a complimentary bowl of fried pork rinds as well as a dipping sauce made with one of Perez's own recipes.
"Many Mexican restaurants serve tortilla chips and salsa," she explained. "We decided to go with pork rinds instead."
Thankfully, Angelina's Cantina has a drink menu that will satisfy your thirst.
We recommend the Cazuela, which is a drink that contains tequila, orange juice, lime juice and sliced pieces of grapefruit.
If you want to walk on the wild side, check out the Vampiros, which is a cocktail that comes with crushed mango, chamoy, and, believe it or not, Tamarind-flavored vodka.
"Our restaurant is one of the few places that have Tamarind vodka," Perez said of the drink flavored like the sweet, pulpy fruit. "It's quite good."
We sampled it and she's right.
In fact, Angelina's Cantina is a restaurant where diners can expect the unexpected.
From theme party nights to weekend Mariachi bands, Perez has big plans for the property.
"We want Angelina's Cantina to be a place where you can always get great food and drink in a place with a fun atmosphere," she said.
Food (and drink) photos published in the Journal in 2020
P's Pizza House
P's Pizza House
P's Pizza House
P's Pizza House
P's Pizza House
P's Pizza House
Food Koi Sushi Steakhouse
Food Koi Sushi Steakhouse
Food Koi Sushi Steakhouse
Food Koi Sushi Steakhouse
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Flour Power bakers
Flour Power bakers
Earl's Infusion Bar
Earl's Infusion Bar
Earl's Infusion Bar
Earl's Infusion Bar
Earl's Infusion Bar
Earl's Infusion Bar
Earl's Infusion Bar
Abby Suhr
Beer Can Alley opening
Beer Can Alley opening
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Sabor Puerto Rico Food
Twin Bing Stout
Twin Bing Stout
Covid-19 Koated Kernels 1
Covid-19 Koated Kernels 3
Covid-19 Koated Kernels
Covid-19 Koated Kernels 2
Covid-19 Koated Kernels
Lunch in the park during COVID-19
Lunch in the park during COVID-19
COVID-19 restaurant openings
Daga's On Wheels during COVID-19
Bars reopen
Bars reopen
Bars reopen
Bars reopen
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn 1
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn 2
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering Korean street food
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering Korean street food
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering Korean street food
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering Korean street food
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering Korean street food
Greek Fest
Big Papa's Grub on the Run
Big Papa's Grub on the Run
Big Papa's Grub on the Run
Iowa BBQ Company
Iowa BBQ Company
Iowa BBQ Company
Iowa BBQ Company
Iowa BBQ Company
Iowa BBQ Company
Iowa BBQ Company
Iowa BBQ Company
Oscar Carl Vineyard
Oscar Carl Vineyard
Oscar Carl Vineyard
Oscar Carl Vineyard
79 Degree
79 Degree
79 Degree
79 Degree
79 Degree
79 Degree
79 Degree
79 Degree
79 Degree
79 Degree
Louis Bros BBQ
Louis Bros BBQ
Louis Bros BBQ
Louis Bros BBQ
Food Truck Friday
Food Blue Tequila
Food Blue Tequila
Food Blue Tequila
Food Blue Tequila
Food Blue Tequila
Food Blue Tequila
Food Tako N' Madre
Food Tako N' Madre
Food Tako N' Madre
Food Tako N' Madre
Food Tako N' Madre
Food Kats Grub
Food Kats Grub
Food Kats Grub
Jumpy Monkey Coffee Roasting Co.
Jumpy Monkey Coffee Roasting Co.
Dog Eat Dog food cart
Dog Eat Dog food cart
Dog Eat Dog food cart
Dog Eat Dog food cart
Dog Eat Dog food cart
Food Rebo's
Food Rebo's
Food Rebo's
Food Rebo's
Food Rebo's
Food Rebo's
Food Rebo's
Food Rebo's
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.