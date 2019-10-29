{{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA DUNES -- Whether you like it full-bodied, frothy or cold-brewed, chances are coffee is your go-to beverage, according to Ryan Martinez, organizer of the second annual Siouxland Coffee Festival.

"On the one hand, coffee is something that is accessible to most people," he said. "On the other hand, there is so much that people can learn about the drink."

Featuring nearly 30 different vendors, the Siouxland Coffee Festival will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

Proceeds for the Siouxland Coffee Festival will benefit Volunteer Siouxland, a Sioux City-based nonprofit organization that connects volunteers to other nonprofits that need their help.

[Read more: Morningside College class gets plenty of buzz.]

The tri-state region's largest coffee festival, the event will offer coffee samplings, live entertainment, home brewing lessons in addition to a latte art competition that is open to any bean-brewing wannabe Rembrandt who wants to showcase their steamy talent.

Alexandrea "Bubz" Duong has the skills, but the Dakota Dunes Stone Bru barista will not be in the competition.

27 stories on Siouxland restaurants opening, expanding and adding new menus

Tacos El Guero rolls out rapid expansion in metro Sioux City
Tacos El Guero rolls out rapid expansion in metro Sioux City
Nile Restaurant brings quality Egyptian food, quirky international fare to South Sioux City
Nile Restaurant brings quality Egyptian food, quirky international fare to South Sioux City
Sioux City's Marto Brewing Company pairs craft beers with sophisticated cuisine
Sioux City's Marto Brewing Company pairs craft beers with sophisticated cuisine
Sergeant Bluff restaurant offers up Filipino tacos with Anthony Bourdain's favorite meat
Sergeant Bluff restaurant offers up Filipino tacos with Anthony Bourdain's favorite meat
Celebrating the banh mi, Vietnam's popular street sandwich
Celebrating the banh mi, Vietnam's popular street sandwich

"I think I might need more practice," she said, pouring milk onto a steaming cup of coffee into the shape of a heart. "My heart now looks like two butts."

OK, so it took Duong two attempts at mastering a bit of ephemeral artery art. but her creamy heart was beautiful ... for a few minutes, at least.

That's fine since coffee needs to sampled to be appreciated, said Martinez, who is currently stepping out of his cup-of-Joe comfort zone.

Siouxland Coffee Festival

Siouxland Coffee Festival organizer Ryan Martinez said Sioux City is gaining a growing coffee culture. That's why the second year of the coffee festival -- which will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center -- is attracting vendors from across the country.

"Before the coffee festival began, I was a black coffee sort of guy," he said. "Since then, I've become more of an Americano fan."

Martinez will also be picking up some percolating pointers from a variety of coffee festival vendors.

"While the majority of our vendors are from around here, we have representatives from companies on the West and East Coasts," he said.

Vine & Branches goes out on a limb with organic coffees and teas
Local Lifestyles

Vine & Branches goes out on a limb with organic coffees and teas

That's because the Midwest is considered the last frontier for caffeine-minded mavens.

"Both coasts are used to coffee culture," Martinez said. "This is our turn."

So, does that mean Siouxland actually has a clique-y coffee culture?

"With businesses like Stone Bru popping up," Martinez said, "we're getting there."

If that's the case, we better become more acquainted with the bean.

PHOTOS: 33 images of Sioux City pizza from the past and present

+32 
+32 
Jerry's Pizza
+32 
+32 
Jerry's Pizza
+32 
+32 
Marto Brewing
+32 
+32 
Marto Brewing
+32 
+32 
Bootleggers

This is why Martinez is building up the educational aspect of the coffee festival.

"We'll be teaching attendees everything from home brew methods, how to roast coffee, what certain terms mean and how coffees from different regions tastes," he said. "After all, there is a rich history that revolves around coffee."

In many ways, a coffee aficionado is no different than a wine snob or a craft beer snob.

Actually, there is one advantage that coffee has over wine and beer. According to Martinez, you can paint by using spent coffee grounds.

Siouxland Coffee Festival

A latte tulip poured by Barista Alexandrea "Bubz" Duong is shown at Stone Bru in Dakota Dunes. The 2019 Siouxland Coffee Festival will feature a latte art contest at the Sioux City Convention Center.

No, that's right. The folks from Poppin' Bottles n' Brushes will be offering a coffee painting seminar that is likely to attract excited espresso admirers.

Can your nerves take even more news? Martinez said tea will be making its debut at this year's Siouxland Coffee Festival.

"It's been our experience that coffee drinkers also like tea," he explained. "When it gets cold outside, both beverages hit the spot."

Wait, tea at a coffee festival will definitely make our hearts skip a beat. Or, maybe, that's just the caffeine kicking in.  

+7 7 of the best bars in Sioux City (according to Facebook)
+13 PHOTOS: 13 Top Places to Eat in Sioux City (according to Facebook)

Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments