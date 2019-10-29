Barista Alexandrea "Bubz" Duong pours a latte at Stone Bru in Dakota Dunes. The 2019 Siouxland Coffee Festival will feature latte art contests, coffee sampling as well as classes on home brewing and roasting.
Siouxland Coffee Festival organizer Ryan Martinez said Sioux City is gaining a growing coffee culture. That's why the second year of the coffee festival -- which will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center -- is attracting vendors from across the country.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
A latte heart poured by Barista Alexandrea "Bubz" Duong is shown at Stone Bru in Dakota Dunes. The 2019 Siouxland Coffee Festival will be held Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center.
The tri-state region's largest coffee festival, the event will offer coffee samplings, live entertainment, home brewing lessons in addition to a latte art competition that is open to any bean-brewing wannabe Rembrandt who wants to showcase their steamy talent.
Alexandrea "Bubz" Duong has the skills, but the Dakota Dunes Stone Bru barista will not be in the competition.
This is why Martinez is building up the educational aspect of the coffee festival.
"We'll be teaching attendees everything from home brew methods, how to roast coffee, what certain terms mean and how coffees from different regions tastes," he said. "After all, there is a rich history that revolves around coffee."
In many ways, a coffee aficionado is no different than a wine snob or a craft beer snob.
Actually, there is one advantage that coffee has over wine and beer. According to Martinez, you can paint by using spent coffee grounds.
No, that's right. The folks from Poppin' Bottles n' Brushes will be offering a coffee painting seminar that is likely to attract excited espresso admirers.
Can your nerves take even more news? Martinez said tea will be making its debut at this year's Siouxland Coffee Festival.
"It's been our experience that coffee drinkers also like tea," he explained. "When it gets cold outside, both beverages hit the spot."
Wait, tea at a coffee festival will definitely make our hearts skip a beat. Or, maybe, that's just the caffeine kicking in.