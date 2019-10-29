Do you know Joe?

For many people, coffee has made an impression on you. Indeed, it's probably you're drinking at this very minute.

But how much do you really know about this drink made from brewed beans?

HOW LONG HAS IT BEEN AROUND: Coffee was discovered in the 9th century by an Ethiopian goat herder who came about it by mistake.

WHERE DID IT GET ITS NAME: In 100 A.D., Arab traders called it "quawa," while Turks knew it by "kahve." The Dutch decided the proper name should be "koffie, while the English dubbed it "coffee."

IS A COFFEE BEAN ACTUALLY A BEAN: Nope, a coffee bean is actually a seed inside a bright red berry.

WHICH COUNTRIES DRINK THE MOST JAVA: Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

THE 'BIG APPLE' IS BRIMMING OVER: Was it realistic that the characters from TV's "Friends" to spend so much time at Central Perk? Actually, it was. New Yorkers drink almost seven times more coffee than other U.S. cities.

COFFEE EQUALS BIG BUSINESS: Americans spend $40 billion on coffee each year.

HOW MUCH COFFEE DO YOU DRINK: The average coffee cup measures at nine ounces and the average coffee drinker drinks about 3.1 cups of coffee a day. Does that sound right to you?

Source: Theculturist.com