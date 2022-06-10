Popeyes is selling chicken for 59 cents for 50th anniversary

Chicken chain Popeyes is celebrating its 50th anniversary with throwback deal.
In honor of its 50th, Popeyes will sell two pieces of its signature bone-in fried chicken for 50 cents. The price is the same as when the restaurant first opened on June 12, 1972.
There are some stipulations on the deal. It’s only being offered June 12-19 and requires a $5 minimum purchase through mobile order on the Popeye’s app or
Popeyes.com.
Popeyes was founded in 1972 in New Orleans by Al Copeland, specializing in spicy, New Orleans-style chicken. It introduced its famous tagline – “Love that Chicken” – in 1980.
The top 10 fast-food restaurants for customer satisfaction
2. Domino's
In this July 15, 2019 file photo shows a Domino's location in Norwood, Mass.
AP FILE
3. KFC
A KFC restaurant is open, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in New York.
AP FILE
4. Starbucks
A customers exits the drive thru lane at a Starbucks coffee shop, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa.
AP FILE
5. Five Guys
A passerby walks past workers boarding up a Five Guys restaurant along the Nicollet Mall Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Minneapolis.
AP FILE
6. Panera Bread
A Panera Bread store is shown Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in downtown Minneapolis.
AP FILE
8. Arby’s
In this Monday, March 1, 2010, file photo, an Arby's restaurant sign is shown in Cutler Bay, Fla.
AP FILE
9. Chipotle Mexican Grill
In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a sign indicating that only carry-out or delivery options are available hangs in the window of a closed Chipotle restaurant in Portland, Ore.
AP FILE
10. Dunkin' Donuts
This May 7, 2020, file photo, shows a Dunkin' Donuts at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon, Pa.
AP FILE
1. Chick-fil-A
This July 19, 2012, file photo, shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta.
AP FILE
7. Pizza Hut
This Jan. 24, 2017, file photo shows a Pizza Hut in Miami.
AP FILE
©2022 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit
al.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.