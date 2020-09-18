P's Pizza House's Sitzmann reflects on dining trends as restaurants adjust to 'the new normal'

DAKOTA DUNES -- Joe Sitzmann, a restaurateur-owner of two successful P's Pizza Houses as well the award-winning Iowa BBQ Company, was always one to stay on top of industry trends.
For instance, when eateries in larger markets began trumpeting fusion cuisine, he added fun and imaginative items to his menus.
As chefs pushed for organic, locally produced ingredients, Sitzmann accommodated by purchasing products directly from area producers.
So, what's the big, new food trend for 2020?
"The big, new food trend is that there isn't one," Sitzmann said, sitting inside of P's Pizza House's 300 Gold Circle dining room. "As an industry, we're hunkering down and doing everything we can to get by."
This cautious approach is a result of COVID-19.
In March 2020, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a statewide public health disaster emergency that limited gatherings to 10 people and closing restaurants and bars, among other businesses, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
By implementing such temporary measures, many restaurants had to discontinue their dine-in trade while resorting to drive-through, carryout and delivery only business as a way to stay afloat. Other restaurants simply closed up shop, waiting for the ban to be lifted.
"P's was in an awkward position since we had a (630 Eighth Ave. S.W.) location in Le Mars, Iowa, which needed to close due to the state's disaster emergency plan," Sitzmann explained. "But we also had the Dakota Dunes location, which didn't have the same regulations, since South Dakota wasn't as hard hit by COVID-19 at the time."
To ensure the safety of his staff and customers, he simply followed Iowa's guidelines at both of P's locations as well as at Iowa BBQ Company (100 Plymouth St. S.W., Le Mars).
While Reynolds has lifted Iowa's restaurant ban, many restrictions were placed on businesses.
This included fewer tables, social distancing and heightened protocol to restrict the spread of coronavirus.
"Restaurant dining has changed because of COVID-19," Sitzmann said. "You're looking at at the new normal."
READJUSTING RESTAURANT DINING FOR 'THE NEW NORMAL'
The owner of P's Pizza House in Le Mars for more than a decade, Sitzmann added the Dakota Dunes location in late 2018.
Since reopening both operations for dine-in trade a few months ago, he said business has run "hot and cold."
"There are days when things are going great and there have been days when it's been frustrating," Sitzmann admitted. "The one positive is that people seem to be missing the experience of dining out. They'll come back when they feel it is comfortable to come back."
"Right now, we're doing everything we can to make everyone feel comfortable again," he insisted.
However, Sitzmann is quick to note his kitchen staff and wait staff have always taken cleanliness seriously.
"People asked did you have to retrain your staff to all of the new COVID-19 regulations?" he said, shaking his head. "No, we already those requirements in place, pre-pandemic. If your restaurant kitchen isn't immaculate on an every day basis, then, you're in the wrong business."
CONCENTRATING ON A CROWD-PLEASING CUISINE
From the very beginning, Sitzmann said P's Pizza House's success was built on it's pasta, burgers, wings and, of course, pizza.
"People know that P's is all about comfort food," he explained. "We do it well and it is consistently great, time after time."
P's pasta can be Midwestern traditional as in Spaghetti and Meatballs (complete with handmade meatballs, housemade tomato sauce and finished with fresh Pecorino Romano) or it can be decadent. The Creamy Lobster Fettuccine (fettuccine, lobster, wild mushroom medley, chili flakes and a scallion cream sauce) falls into the latter category.
P's craft burgers can be either Classic (a one-half pound beef burger, house-cut bacon, lettuce, pickle, onions on a house bun); figure-friendly (the Veggie burger is made with a veggie patty, Havarti cheese, roasted red pepper, garlic aioli, arugula and served on a grain bun); or, let's face it, weird (as in the Cackle, which consists of a beef patty, bacon, American cheese and PB&J (!) that is smeared onto a pretzel bun!)
P's wings offer even more variety, with such sauces as Atomic, Asian Sesame, Garlic Parmesan, Habanero BBQ, Original Buffalo, Sriracha, Sweet Chili, Nashville Hot and a traditional BBQ.
P IS FOR PIZZA
But P's is probably best known for having a large menu of made-to-order pizzas.
Might we be so bold to recommend the Rock Romano (red sauce, garlic, link sausage, ricotta, peppadew, Mozzarella and basil); the award-nominated Pepperoni Cream Cheese (San Marzano red sauce, pepperoni, cream cheese and pepperoncini); or even the Own the Pig (red sauce, pork belly, Canadian bacon and house-made sausage)?
Our apologies to "Babe."
Pizza fans at the Dakota Dunes P's might want to try a specialty Coal Fired Pizza made by lead cook Laryn Carrel.
Carrel said she's a fan of the Coal-Fired Meat Craver, which comes teeming with bacon, sausage, pepperoni, salami and meatball for the ultimate carnivore's indulgence.
COME BACK FOR THE FOOD, COME BACK FOR THE FUN
Sitzmann is keeping his fingers crossed for things to get back to some semblance of normality.
"This is the painful part, the uncertainty of COVID," Sitzmann said. "The bottom line is we want to keep our staff healthy and our guests healthy. That's our number one responsibility."
Is this really the new normal? According to Sitzmann, it is for now.
"All we can do is provide our guests with the quality of food that they've come to associate with P's," he said.
