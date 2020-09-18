P's Pizza House's Sitzmann reflects on dining trends as restaurants adjust to 'the new normal'

"P's was in an awkward position since we had a (630 Eighth Ave. S.W.) location in Le Mars, Iowa, which needed to close due to the state's disaster emergency plan," Sitzmann explained. "But we also had the Dakota Dunes location, which didn't have the same regulations, since South Dakota wasn't as hard hit by COVID-19 at the time."

To ensure the safety of his staff and customers, he simply followed Iowa's guidelines at both of P's locations as well as at Iowa BBQ Company (100 Plymouth St. S.W., Le Mars).

While Reynolds has lifted Iowa's restaurant ban, many restrictions were placed on businesses.

This included fewer tables, social distancing and heightened protocol to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

"Restaurant dining has changed because of COVID-19," Sitzmann said. "You're looking at at the new normal."

READJUSTING RESTAURANT DINING FOR 'THE NEW NORMAL'

The owner of P's Pizza House in Le Mars for more than a decade, Sitzmann added the Dakota Dunes location in late 2018.

Since reopening both operations for dine-in trade a few months ago, he said business has run "hot and cold."