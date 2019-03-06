Try 3 months for $3

Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup butter

1 cup oil

1 egg

1 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon baking soda

4 cups flour

1 bag chocolate chips

1 cup walnuts

In mixer, beat sugars, butter and oil for 5 minutes. It will make a stiff foam.  While mixing in a small bowl, combine egg, mild, cream of tartar, salt, vanilla and baking soda; add to first mixture. Add flour. Stir in chocolate chips and walnuts. Drop dough into portions about the size of a walnut. Bake on parchment-covered cookie sheets in preheated 350 degree oven for 11 minutes. Cool on a rack.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments