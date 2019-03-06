Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup butter
1 cup oil
1 egg
1 tablespoon milk
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon baking soda
4 cups flour
1 bag chocolate chips
1 cup walnuts
In mixer, beat sugars, butter and oil for 5 minutes. It will make a stiff foam. While mixing in a small bowl, combine egg, mild, cream of tartar, salt, vanilla and baking soda; add to first mixture. Add flour. Stir in chocolate chips and walnuts. Drop dough into portions about the size of a walnut. Bake on parchment-covered cookie sheets in preheated 350 degree oven for 11 minutes. Cool on a rack.